Lagos set for first media marathon

Emmanuel Onuoha

The stage is for the inaugural edition of the Lagos Media Marathon.

At a press conference held on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, the modalities and motivation behind the 10km Road Race were revealed to newsmen.

Tony Ubani, the Chairman of the Lagos Media Marathon committee said it was necessary for journalists and indeed the public to give a closer look at their health and fitness.

Ubani noted that the planned marathon race is just one of the several programmes being put together to help media practitioners stay healthy.

“We are opening the event to all our members… we want to try as much as possible to show the world the wonders that Lagos State have been doing.

“Our aim is to prolong the life of our journalists. Lagos is the Mecca of journalism in Nigeria and we want to take advantage of that.” The Lagos Media Marathon committee chairman stated.

On his part, Dr. Qasim Akinreti, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Lagos noted that a media marathon is quite novel, and he expressed delight that Lagos is blazing the trail yet again.

“This is first of its kind in the whole world because we have never heard of it before and that’s why it is extremely unique and with the support of the state government, we believe we are going to get the best,” The Lagos NUJ chairman stated.

In his own remark, Dr. Kweku Tandor, Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission assured that the Lagos Media Marathon will be well supported by the state as it falls into the action plan of his excellency Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Tandor noted that marathon is a culture and not just an event and that culture is already finding its roots in Lagos.

He said: “We are ready to be part of as many marathon events that come up, we have the Lagos City Marathon, Lagos Women Marathon and now the Lagos Media Marathon.

In the next one year, we are going to be having divisional marathon races, Badagry Marathon, Epe Marathon, Ikeja Marathon, Ikorodu marathon and so on.

As time goes on, we will begin to have sectorial marathon, just like we are having the media marathon, we can have the medical personnel marathon, the banker’s marathon and so on.

Yussuf Alli the General Manager for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and who will also oversee the maiden Lagos Media marathon assured that the planned 10km race will follow the world’s best practices.

The first edition of the Lagos Media Marathon has tentatively being fixed for Saturday, December 1, 2018.