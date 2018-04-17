The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Lagos seeks stakeholders’ support on review of 30-year-old education policy
17th April 2018 - Belarusniki Alumni Association seeks ties with Belarus on education, other areas
17th April 2018 - FG begins nationwide readership promotion campaign 
17th April 2018 - Prof Nwoye proffers solution to poverty
17th April 2018 - Ugwuanyi disburses N5m to another 171 communities for devt
17th April 2018 - I’ve retired Nzeribe, Ohakim, Udenwa –Okorocha
17th April 2018 - Tourism contributed N800bn to Lagos GDP in 2017 –Ambode
17th April 2018 - FESTAC link bridge repairs: Lawmaker decries slow pace of work
17th April 2018 - Insurgency: NDCP backs Buhari on $1bn security fund
17th April 2018 - Lagos NUJ donates bus to Arepo school
Home / Education Review / Lagos seeks stakeholders’ support on review of 30-year-old education policy
Lagos

Lagos seeks stakeholders’ support on review of 30-year-old education policy

— 17th April 2018

Gabriel Dike

It was a gathering of Who’s Who of the education sector of Lagos State as stakeholders brainstorm on the new education policy meant to improve quality service delivery and enhance the performance of students.

The Ministry of Education stakeholders’ engagement forum on the review of Lagos State policy on education attracted numerous stakeholders including Deputy Governor Dr Idiat Adebule, Special Adviser to the governor on education, Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh, chairman, House Committee on Education, Mr Lanre Ogunyemi, chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Ganiyu Sopeyin, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye, former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Peter Okebukola, former Special Adviser on education to Governor Bola Tinubu, six tutor-general, development partners, school principals, head teachers and traditional rulers.

The gathering was shocked when the deputy governor, Dr Adebule informed them that the state education policy was last reviewed 30 years ago thus the need to look at the old document and make the necessary review to meet global standard.     

Her words: “It may be recalled that the educational policy of Lagos State was last reviewed in 1988. Although various initiatives by successive governments have been introduced towards better education service delivery, the time has come for a total overhaul of the policy in order to holistically address all issues related.’’

Dr Adebule, who also doubles as the Commissioner for Education, said to produce smart youths, the educational system must be re-engineered and schools repositioned to deliver graduate students who will blend with global trends.

She assured stakeholders that government policies and programmes would continue to be tailored towards creating an enabling environment for teaching and learning in public schools and for private providers in the education sector to grow and improve on service delivery.

In her speech, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye, disclosed that managing the education sector of a state like Lagos with a large population of school-age children and a yawning infrastructural gap is no mean task.

She said the administration of Governor Ambode has been committed to raising the standard in the education sector noting “this is further reinforced by the budgeted sum of N126.3billion to further consolidate on his deliveries in the sector this year 2018. This I must say, is bigger than the total budget of some states of the Federation.”

Adekanye urged stakeholders to take advantage of the meeting to add value to the discussion towards a review of the state education policy for better results.

In his paper, the former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Peter Okebukola, urged stakeholders to contribute to the on-going policy draft avowing that the review would be like a model for other states and a template for the nation.

Prof Okebukola’s paper, titled, “Review of the Lagos State Policy on Education: A successful close to the Process” explained that Lagos is a home to all, thus the state government must provide quality education to the teeming population of Nigerians.

“Stakeholders’ engagement session to finalise the review of the Lagos State policy on education is an important stage in the process of enacting the revised policy. In line with global best practices, the Lagos State government has invited stakeholders in the education sector – students, teachers, parents, headteachers, staff of basic, secondary and higher education institutions, administrators, private sector, publishers and others to take a final look at the revised draft policy with a view to validating and taking collective ownership of the revised Policy”, he noted.

According to him, the roles of stakeholder are clearly specified in the policy, without overlaps or ambiguity. Noting that there is high internal consistency in the document and synergy, he considered it a model for other states and even a template for the federal educational authority at the next revision of the National Policy on Education.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

communities

Ugwuanyi disburses N5m to another 171 communities for devt

— 17th April 2018

•Royal fathers endorse gov’s re-election   Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in continuation of his administration’s “One community, one project” scheme, has handed over cheques of N5 million each to another batch of 171 autonomous communities. These communities have met the requirements for the release of funds to carry out development projects of their choice….

  • Rochas Okorocha IMO State

    I’ve retired Nzeribe, Ohakim, Udenwa –Okorocha

    — 17th April 2018

    •Says Araraume‘ll also be retired next year Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri; with agency report Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has boasted that  he retired politicians like Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Arthur Nzeribe and former governors, Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim, to pave way for young ones to come up. Governor Okorocha, who spoke when more than 3,000…

  • Tourism contributed N800bn to Lagos GDP in 2017 –Ambode

    — 17th April 2018

    • State loses N12.8bn assets to fire Moshood Adebayo; Jet Stanley Madu Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has disclosed that the state’s tourism sector contributed about $2.2 billion (N800 billion) to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017. With the infrastructure and resources, the state is currently deploying in the sector, the governor projected that the…

  • FESTAC

    FESTAC link bridge repairs: Lawmaker decries slow pace of work

    — 17th April 2018

    Tony Udemba A lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin federal constituency, at the House of Representatives, Oghene Emmanuel Egoh, has tasked contractors handling the ongoing rehabilitation work on a section of the FESTAC Link Bridge, to ensure timely completion of the repairs, to save road users from incessant traffic jams and wastage of man-hours along the route. …

  • Buhari President Herdsmen Killings Christian

    Insurgency: NDCP backs Buhari on $1bn security fund

    — 17th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja One of the newly-registered political parties; the Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) has expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s move to spend $1 billion to weapons to boost the fight against insurgency in the country. NDCP National leader, Dr. Johnson Edosomwan, who stated this at the party’s maiden convention in Abuja, yesterday,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share