The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - 5-year-old girl, 70 others killed in Russian plane crash
12th February 2018 - Middle East tour: US Secretary of State in Egypt
12th February 2018 - Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt
12th February 2018 - UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements
12th February 2018 - Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun
12th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
12th February 2018 - Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy
12th February 2018 - NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations
12th February 2018 - NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts
12th February 2018 - Air Peace burglary report unproven –NCAA
Home / Cover / National / Lagos seals Redeemed Church under construction, others

Lagos seals Redeemed Church under construction, others

— 11th February 2018

Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has sealed the zonal headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) under construction in Ajegunle area of the state.

The agency also sealed a hotel in Ikeja, the state capital, as well as six other buildings over alleged illegal development of structures and for breaking government seal.

It was gathered that the church had broken government’s seal on several occasions after it was served stop-work notices and the massive three-storey structure sealed.

The general manager of LASBCA, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde, was said to have led the operation.

More than 11 workers found at the site when LASBCA officials visited were arrested and arraigned at the mobile court, which sat in Ebute Meta area of Lagos at the weekend. They were sent to jail for not being able to perfect their bail conditions after their trial.

Four other buildings on Old Ojo Road and Agboju were also sealed for the same offence and the labourers found on the sites were arrested.

A shopping centre in Ajeromi, which has already reached the third floor, without approval, was also sealed. It was gathered that the structure had been sealed several times, with the shop owners breaking government seals; two people were arrested in the process.

The hotel in the Opebi area of Ikeja was sealed for converting a residential apartment without getting government approval.

Shodeinde told newsmen that all properties sealed had been sealed for up to four times in the past, but their owners always broke government’s seal to continue their illegal development. The general manager, who lamented that the RCCG had been sealed several times, added that the church always removed the seal to pave way for its illegal development, thereby ignoring LASBCA’s seal order.

He said: “This year, we will come hard on defaulters who remove our seals. We will prosecute anybody found on site. Once a building contravenes (the law), anybody found on it will be arrested and prosecuted. To unseal a sealed site is a criminal offence and the penalty is N500,000.”

The mobile court, he said, was brought along during the enforcement so that culprits would be tried immediately and punished for their offences. He added that it was no longer going to be business as usual for building law defaulters in the state.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements

— 12th February 2018

The struggling Nigeria’s national currency may soon rebound against other world currencies as the UK Export Finance Agency says it would soon add the naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies” for trade transactions. It was reported at the weekend that naira would soon become one of the three West African currencies that UK Export…

  • Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

    — 12th February 2018

    …Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

  • Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

    — 12th February 2018

    …Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels.  Consequently,…

  • Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

    — 12th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

  • NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations

    — 12th February 2018

    By Omodele Adigun The N1 billion credit facility from the Nigeria Export Import (NEXIM) Bank and others from six Nigerian banks as well as the $80 million raised from international market helped to finance the expansion project of Beloxxi Industry Limited commissioned last Thursday in Agbara, Ogun State. According to its Managing Director, Obi Ezeude,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share