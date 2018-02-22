The Sun News
Lagos school moves against graduate unemployment

— 22nd February 2018

… Introduces entrepreneurship training for students

Evelyn Onyibe

Recently, a school in Lagos State got its students to learn entrepreneurship skills.
Platform College, a co-educational school based in Ipaja, designed some robust entrepreneurship training for its students, to put them on the road to financial intelligence, basic banking skills, marketing skills and small business management.
The programme, tagged Platform Adapted Model for Practical Entrepreneurship Training in Secondary School, has been beneficial to participants.
The school explained that the programme required that every student in the college should open a savings account in his or her bank of choice. The account was dedicated to training purposes.
Daily Sun learnt that every parent was required to make a loan of N15,000 to their kids to start up their own small-scale business. The money was to be returned by the child to the parents at the end of the term or, at most, at the end of the session.
Prior to this, the children were put through the basics in production of different household products such as bar soap, liquid soap, disinfectants and so on. They were also taught to make small chops, snacks, and other consumables. They produced the items themselves from start to finish, branded and packaged them in an attractive way. They were taught how to market their products in their neighbourhood, religious centres and among family and friends.
The funds realised from the sale were saved in their respective accounts. They did at least two or three major productions every term.
The students were required to present their individual statement of account at the end of every term for assessment by the school. The initial capital given to them by their parents were to be returned while the profit was be ploughed into the business.
The entrepreneurship department of the college was mandated to monitor the growth of the business and the bank accounts. And, under no circumstance was a child permitted to spend from the account until he graduated from the college.
The school explained that students, upon graduation, needed to be employers of labour as against seekers of employment.
A statement issued by the school quoted Dr. (Mrs.) Nneka Uka as saying that unemployment was the most critical problem facing every nation today, adding that Nigeria was the second largest economy in Africa.
“But the spate of unemployment, which is estimated to be over 38 per cent, does not justify the human and material strength of the most populous black nation in the world,” she said.
The school also recalled that, in 2006, government directed that entrepreneurship education should be incorporated in all programmes offered in the tertiary institutions of learning as a mandatory course.
It said: “The National Council on Education, at its 53rd meeting held in Calabar same year also directed the higher education supervisory agencies to commence the production of appropriate training documents for the effective and efficient delivery of the programme.
“It was believed that this would engender the production of a crop of entrepreneurs with appropriate attitude and skills, which would spur them on the path of creativity,
innovation and enterprise, thereby enabling them to be job creators rather
than job seekers.”
According to the school, the main objectives of vocational education, in the letters of the National Policy of Education (2013), include: to prepare the learner for entry to employment and advancement in his chosen career; meet the manpower needs of the society; increase the options available to each student; serve as a motivating force of learning; and enable the learner to wisely select a career.
The school noted that the Nigerian Educational and Research Development Council and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation have launched entrepreneurship curriculum projects aimed at ensuring senior secondary school students acquire functional trade and entrepreneurship skills.

