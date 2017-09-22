The Sun News
Latest
22nd September 2017 - Lagos restricts movement on Ikorodu Road
22nd September 2017 - Falana hails CJN over special courts for corruption cases
22nd September 2017 - Varsity workers suspend strike after deal with government
22nd September 2017 - Ethnic clashes: Arewa, Oodua, Ohanaeze, Ijaw youths meet in Abuja
22nd September 2017 - M.I’s rebuff doesn’t bother me; he remains my idol –Kead, rapper
22nd September 2017 - Majek flies high at 30 years on stage concert
22nd September 2017 - Baby girl for MC Senator
22nd September 2017 - O’JEZ plans mega concert for Independence Day
22nd September 2017 - Tourism boost as Lagos set to host beer festival
22nd September 2017 - Advice Mercy Johnson gave me –Kevwe Ogunje, budding actor
Home / National / Lagos restricts movement on Ikorodu Road

Lagos restricts movement on Ikorodu Road

— 22nd September 2017

Lagos State Government has said that there would be partial restriction of movement on Ikorodu Road, to enable it replace dilapidated and disused steel pedestrian bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop, with a new footbridge.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu, the government said that in its continuous drive to protect the lives of pedestrians on the highway, the disused pedestrian bridge would be pulled down to give way for a new one worthy of the status of the state.

To effect removal of the bridge, the state government said the main carriage lanes of Ikorodu Road would be closed to traffic for two nights on Saturday, September 23, 2017, between 1i:00pm and 6:00am, and Sunday, September 24, between 11:00pm and 4:00am.

Service lanes, he affirmed, would be open to traffic.

The state government also said all traffic, both inward Lagos and outward Ojota, would be diverted to the service lanes.

While soliciting for the cooperation and support of all road users, especially motorists plying the corridor to observe all the caution signs on the road, the state government said it has put in place effective traffic management strategies to manage the traffic during the period of closure.

The government also added that notice of partial restriction of the road became expedient to enlighten motorists and other road users to utilise alternative routes to avoid delay as well as obey traffic officers deployed.

Regretting inconveniences the partial restriction would cause motorists, the state government appealed for caution, and noted that the ultimate goal of the plan is to safeguard lives and improve traffic along the corridor.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos restricts movement on Ikorodu Road

— 22nd September 2017

Lagos State Government has said that there would be partial restriction of movement on Ikorodu Road, to enable it replace dilapidated and disused steel pedestrian bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop, with a new footbridge. In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu, the government said that in…

  • Falana hails CJN over special courts for corruption cases

    — 22nd September 2017

    By Emma Njoku Rights activist, Femi Falana, has applauded the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Wlater Onnoghen, for issuing a directive to all heads of courts across the country to create special courts for the exclusive trial of corruption cases. Falana, in a statement he personally signed yesterday, said the CJN deserved commendation…

  • Varsity workers suspend strike after deal with government

    — 22nd September 2017

    From Magnus Eze and Uju James, Abuja The Federal Government yesterday struck a deal with non-teaching staff of universities which led to the suspension of their two weeks nationwide strike. With the truce between the two parties, after eight hours of keen negotiations which ended early hours of yesterday, the leadership of the striking unions…

  • Ethnic clashes: Arewa, Oodua, Ohanaeze, Ijaw youths meet in Abuja

    — 22nd September 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Conglomeration of civil society groups, under the auspices of Play Forum, will tomorrow bring the leadership of the youths in the ethnic nationalities in the six geo-political zones to Abuja to dialogue on the ethnic crisis plaguing the country. With the title, “engaging the youth in the phase of disunity”, the…

  • How gatemen, miscreants lease Abuja unoccupied estates

    — 22nd September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Failure of government to change the prevailing housing regulations and policies in the country continued to contribute to the growing housing deficits in the nation. Nigeria, for the mean time, is not suffering from lack of housing to accommodate its citizenry, instead, but the political will to…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share