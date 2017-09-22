Lagos restricts movement on Ikorodu Road

Lagos State Government has said that there would be partial restriction of movement on Ikorodu Road, to enable it replace dilapidated and disused steel pedestrian bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop, with a new footbridge.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu, the government said that in its continuous drive to protect the lives of pedestrians on the highway, the disused pedestrian bridge would be pulled down to give way for a new one worthy of the status of the state.

To effect removal of the bridge, the state government said the main carriage lanes of Ikorodu Road would be closed to traffic for two nights on Saturday, September 23, 2017, between 1i:00pm and 6:00am, and Sunday, September 24, between 11:00pm and 4:00am.

Service lanes, he affirmed, would be open to traffic.

The state government also said all traffic, both inward Lagos and outward Ojota, would be diverted to the service lanes.

While soliciting for the cooperation and support of all road users, especially motorists plying the corridor to observe all the caution signs on the road, the state government said it has put in place effective traffic management strategies to manage the traffic during the period of closure.

The government also added that notice of partial restriction of the road became expedient to enlighten motorists and other road users to utilise alternative routes to avoid delay as well as obey traffic officers deployed.

Regretting inconveniences the partial restriction would cause motorists, the state government appealed for caution, and noted that the ultimate goal of the plan is to safeguard lives and improve traffic along the corridor.