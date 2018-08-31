Lagos residents protest estimated billing, demand prepaid meters

“We residents in the community have all come to an agreement that no one-room apartment resident would pay anything more than N600…”

Henry Okonkwo

Recently, residents of Orile-Iganmu community in Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State trooped out in large numbers to protest the epileptic power supply in the area as well as outrageous bills given to consumers.

The protesters comprised men and women drawn from over 95 streets in the community. They also demanded that prepaid meters should be issued to them.

They complained that, for over three weeks, the Eko Electric Distribution Company (EKEDC) has disconnected power supply to the area. The people lamented that they could no longer continue paying for ‘darkness.’

According to them, the poor power supply has led to a decline in their socio-economic activities. They regretted that a large chunk of their profits was going into the purchase of petrol to power generators, regretting that they were still being charged exorbitant electricity bills.