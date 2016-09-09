Lagos residents jittery as police, militants exchange gunfire

•One dead

By Itoro Godwin and Chioma Ezike

Residents of Igando community in Lagos are still living in fear following a shoot-out between policemen and militants last Wednesday night.

The militants had attempted to abduct some prominent residents,but a distress call was made to the police.

The Commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni, deployed the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FARS) operatives in the area.

On their way to the scene, they ambushed the police. There was exchange of gunfire.

At the end of the gun duel, Sergeant Solomon Esemuze was killed while the militants escaped through the waterways.

Following the incident, some residents of Victory Estate, Igbehinadun and Zone 4 fled the place.

A resident ,Bridget Atagbuzie, told Daily Sun that “when the militants came to our area, they were shouting that they would deal with us as we used to divulge information to the police. As they were about attacking us, the police came. There was serious gun battle. I laid face down throughout the incident.

“After the shoot-out, we started fleeing the area. My family has just relocated to Maza Maza near Mile Two. The police are still keeping vigil, but we are afraid that the hoodlums may come back.

Another resident,Wale Ojo, said: “The Police have been around since yesterday. People are just fleeing for fear of another attack. I don’t think there will be an attack now. It is when the police relax security that they will come back.”

However, the state police command was still mourning Ezenwa

The policemen were seen in groups discussing his sudden death.

CP Owoseni denied that people were fleeing the area.

He said,”when the militants emerged from the waterways and attempted to attack residents,we responded swiftly and repelled them. A combined team of policemen and soldiers attached to “Operation MESA”engaged the miscreants in a shootout. We were able to push the militants back to the creeks. Unfortunately, we lost a policeman.”

“We will continue to maintain our stronghold in the area to make sure that the hoodlums don’t come back. I advise everybody to go about their normal duties as we are on top of the situation,” he said.