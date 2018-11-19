Lagos Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, said the state has, over the years, emerged as a viable gateway for honest and genuine businessmen and women to invest and make good returns on investments.

Governor Ambode, who said this at the closing session of the 2018 National Convention of the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship (FGBMF), held at the Police College, Ikeja, said the state has many opportunities and enabling environment for visitors to tap from.

“Our state has been a gateway to prosperity for many and many more still come here; in pursuit of their dreams.

“We continue to pray that, as more people come to our state, in search of genuine, honest business, our God will crown their efforts with success and they will reap bountiful harvests from their labour,” he said.

The governor also said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, yesterday, that he was particularly thrilled by the theme of convention; “An Open Door,” and added that it totally conforms with the mantra that Lagos is open for greater business, for good, responsible and ethical honest and genuine business people. The theme of this convention further strengthens this thinking.

“It seems to me that we have been building a Lagos which will be ‘an open door’ to success, an ‘open door’ to prosperity and ‘an open door’ for all who believe and fear God to experience His Love, Mercy and Favour.

“Before a door can open, proper foundation must have been laid. Our state remains a good example of where doors can open for members of this great fellowship,” Ambode noted.

Earlier in his welcome address, National President of the Fellowship, Mr. Ifeanyi Odedo said posterity would forever be kind to governor Ambode for putting in place numerous projects to empower the people, especially to tackle poverty.

“The policy thrust of the state government might not be seen physically, especially the one that has to do with poverty alleviation, such that we have to do with economic growth that has been sustainable through this massive infrastructural development and renewal; that is the thrust of Lagos state, under this administration.