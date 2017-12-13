The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Lagos recreational parks set to host visitors, guests at Yuletide
13th December 2017 - Delta 2019: Again, Ibori endorses Okowa for second term
13th December 2017 - Stop intimidating us with restructuring, northern senators tell proponents
13th December 2017 - Half of world’s population can’t get basic health services, says WHO
13th December 2017 - NUPENG assures of regular supply of petrol during Yuletide
13th December 2017 - Owu Convention: Obasanjo promises to support youth development initiatives
13th December 2017 - Kebbi Police rescues two boys from kidnappers
13th December 2017 - Cashier arraigned for defrauding Kwara microfinance bank N4m
13th December 2017 - Saudi-led airstrikes kill 12 prisoners in Yemeni capital, rebels say
13th December 2017 - Again, C’ River NLC threatens showdown over unpaid retirees’ gratuities
Home / National / Lagos recreational parks set to host visitors, guests at Yuletide

Lagos recreational parks set to host visitors, guests at Yuletide

— 13th December 2017

Mr Abdulateef Olajide, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) on Wednesday said that its recreational parks were ready to host families and children at Yuletide.

Olajide told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that all LASPARK parks would start to receive visitors and fun seekers from Dec.14, 2017 to Jan.2, 2018.

He said that the parks had stocked lots of exciting recreational materials for adults and children that they would be playing hosts to.

He, however, said that the Ikorodu Park would be exempted as it was still undergoing some reconstruction.
The spokesman of LASPARK said the Shasha Recreational Park would be opened on for use from Dec.14 while the Kanu Ndubuisi Park would have special programmes for children and adults on Dec. 16.

According to him, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and some other private security personnel would be on ground at the various parks to beef up security of lives and properties.

He added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would ensure that traffic situations were put under check.

Olajide also said that each of the parks would showcase educating and entertaining competitions after which the winners would be given prizes.

“We have made the parks ready for fun lovers from Lagos State to enjoy the Yuletide free of charge.

“There will be lots of educating competitions for children at the parks during which the winners will go with prizes.

“We will be having the officials of LASEMA, LASTMA and some other private security personnel to ensure utmost security at the parks and control traffic situation.

“Some of the parks people can visit are: the Muri Okunola Park, Victora Island; the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja; the Shasa Recreational Park, Ajako, the Badagry Recreational Park, Idale-Topo, Badagry,” he said.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos recreational parks set to host visitors, guests at Yuletide

— 13th December 2017

Mr Abdulateef Olajide, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) on Wednesday said that its recreational parks were ready to host families and children at Yuletide. Olajide told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that all LASPARK parks would start to receive visitors and fun seekers from Dec.14,…

  • Delta 2019: Again, Ibori endorses Okowa for second term

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Despite growing speculations that he has withdrawn his support for the second term bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, has again endorsed for another term in office. That was the second time Ibori would publicly endorsed Governor Okowa, having done…

  • Stop intimidating us with restructuring, northern senators tell proponents

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Northern Senators’ Forum rose from its two-day retreat in Katsina State, on Wednesday, urging proponents of restructuring of the country to desist from intimidating the region with the proposal. The senators, however, did not take a definite position on the contentious issue of restructuring of the country. However, the Forum,…

  • Half of world’s population can’t get basic health services, says WHO

    — 13th December 2017

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) says half of the world’s population is unable to access essential health services and many others are forced into extreme poverty by having to pay for healthcare they cannot afford. The UN said the world population was estimated to have reached 7.6 billion as of December 2017. The UN estimates…

  • NUPENG assures of regular supply of petrol during Yuletide

    — 13th December 2017

    The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Wednesday assured motorists of regular supply of petroleum products to filling stations during the Yuletide and beyond. New Chairman of South-West Chapel of NUPENG, Mr. Tayo Aboyeji, gave the assurance, in an interview, in Lagos. According to Aboyeji, tanker drivers will work throughout the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share