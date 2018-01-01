Lagos procures N2.5bn health equipment

By Doris Obinna

Lagos State Government has procured healthcare equipment worth N2.5 billion as well as renovated and upgraded health facilities in the state.

According to the state Commissioner for health, Dr. Jide Idris, the feat, which was achieved under the giant stride of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration, is to improve the healthcare of its citizenry.

The commissioner said the new health sector infrastructure development project embarked upon include; construction of Helipad at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), purchase of 20 Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulances, purchase of 26 transport ambulance, power generators and mobile-x-ray machines for the secondary and tertiary health facilities.

Others are installation of additional mortuary refrigerators at Ikorodu and Mainland hospital mortuaries, completion of the renovation/upgrading of Epe General Hospital (Phase One-Renovation of theatre complex, x-ray, laboratory, pharmacy, OPD and accident and emergency).

Also, Prince Ebano Mother and Child Unit, General Hospital, Akodo, donated by Prince Ebano Supermarkets, which was also commissioned sometime in October.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said the huge investments in infrastructural upgrade and procurement of equipment in the health sector will help foster an enabling environment for the implementation and take-off of the much awaited Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS).