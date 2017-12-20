The Sun News
Latest
20th December 2017 - Lagos population gallops above 24m-Ambode
20th December 2017 - Republican tax bill “essentially repeals Obamacare”, Trump says
20th December 2017 - 7 social media marketing tools to boost your online business
20th December 2017 - Ogoni youths protest against planned resumption of oil exploration in community
20th December 2017 - EU to sanction Poland in unprecedented move
20th December 2017 - Denmark partners with Nigeria on migration
20th December 2017 - Kebbi pensioners seek increment in N4,500 monthly pensions
20th December 2017 - Arsenal’s Tomas Rosicky ends professional career
20th December 2017 - Ogun govt. gives N.5m to family of killed VSO officer
20th December 2017 - LASU crisis: ASUU demands independent panel of inquiry
Home / National / Lagos population gallops above 24m-Ambode

Lagos population gallops above 24m-Ambode

— 20th December 2017
  • Needs 3m housing units to fix deficits

By Maduka Nweke

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has said that the population of the state is galloping above 24 million. The governor speaking at a round-table on infrastructure financing organised by the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) in collaboration with the State Government held at Eko Hotels in Lagos, said the State and indeed the country was at a critical point in history where careful assessment must be made on infrastructure deficit and deliberate actions taken to address the challenges.
The Governor said the population of the state is equal to that of 30 African countries put together. He noted that by 2050, the State would be a city of 36million people or the sixth largest city in the world after Mumbai, Delhi, Dhaka, Kinshasa, and Kolkata and ahead of Tokyo, Karachi, New York and Mexico City.
According to him, “We have a migration rate of 86 people moving into Lagos every hour, higher than New York, London or Mumbai; we have a population density of 6,939 persons per Kilometre and an average of 5 persons per household.
He said that all these come with challenges and pressures on the physical and social infrastructure. He said, “As at 2010, our State was facing an infrastructure deficit of $50billion, without the inclusion of Housing and Education. In 2017, we can all imagine what this deficit will be. “Lagos State requires 1 million housing units every year for 5-10 years to fix the housing deficit. As at 2015, our State had 16,000km network of roads but with a daily human traffic of over 7.5million people and 2.8million cars; the power needs of the State is over 10,000 MW of Power but we receive less than 2,000MW; we presently supply 210.5 million gallons of water per day (“mgpd”) as against a demand of 750 mgpd; our State generates 13,000 tonnes of solid waste per day more than New York, United States.”
The Governor said while he was not bringing up the details to scare the people, but such was needed to appreciate the challenges ahead in the sectors mentioned and others, adding that it was also for that reason that the State Government decided to hold the infrastructure roundtable to discuss way out of the challenges. “As a government, we are aware of these challenges. These are challenges that face most mega cities like ours because we represent hope to many people and we must provide for all who make Lagos their home. If Lagos works, we could have a chance as a nation to work on others,” the Governor said.
He added that the major issues would be how to bridge the gap in infrastructure considering the fact that revenues were not growing at the same rate as the rapidly increasing population, and that government was unwilling to increase taxes unnecessarily or tax residents to death, a development he said necessitated the discussion. “In government, we do not have all the answers. That is the truth. That is why we are here. Our primary role as government is to be enablers. Our major responsibilities are to protect the lives and property of residents and to improve their welfare,” he said.
The keynote speaker at the session, Professor John Macomber of the Harvard Business School lamented the over-centralization operating in the country, saying that the Federal Government could build more infrastructure if not for the centrally controlled mechanism. On his part, one of the discussants, Dr. Andrew Nevin who is one of PWC’s leading global thinkers, urged the State Government to consider tapping into the huge data available to financial institutions to unlock revenue potential on landed property in the State which can be deployed to address the massive infrastructure deficits the State is currently contending with.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos population gallops above 24m-Ambode

— 20th December 2017

Needs 3m housing units to fix deficits By Maduka Nweke Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has said that the population of the state is galloping above 24 million. The governor speaking at a round-table on infrastructure financing organised by the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) in collaboration with the State Government held…

  • Ogoni youths protest against planned resumption of oil exploration in community

    — 20th December 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Hundreds of Ogoni people in Rivers State, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful demonstration and paralysed business activities at the office of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in Port Harcourt, the Rivers States capital. The protesters, who included members of a group known as the Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates (KSA), and…

  • Denmark partners with Nigeria on migration

    — 20th December 2017

    As part of forging closer ties between Africa and countries of the European Union, Denmark is partnering with Nigeria in the area of migration. Currently, most of western and southern Europe is dealing with a massive inflow of refugees, asylum seekers and irregular/economic migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa – with Nigeria among…

  • Kebbi pensioners seek increment in N4,500 monthly pensions

    — 20th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin- Kebbi Kebbi State pensioners, under the auspices of Primary Schools Pension Union (PSPU), have appealed to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to harmonise their members’ monthly pension of N4,500 with the current salary structures. The Union argued that their members were retired when N18,000 minimum wage was implemented saying, “after retirement their benefits…

  • Ogun govt. gives N.5m to family of killed VSO officer

    — 20th December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State Government  has given the family late Kehinde Odusina, an officer of the Vigilante Service of Ogun State (VSO), who was shot and killed by armed robbers in Ayetoro area of the state few months ago a sum of N500,000. Presenting the cheque to an elder sister of the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share