Satisfied that the informant’s information was credible, the police officer and the gang, armed with AK-47 rifles taken from his police station, hit their target and successfully carried out the operation with his share being N6.5 million out of the N30 milion they stole. Saturday Sun was told that the Station Officer thereafter returned to his beat a contented man. It was gathered that the informant was however given a paltry sum out of the whole lot.

Pretending to be satisfied with what was given to him as his own share of the booty, the informant was said to have headed for the Ikeja Lagos office of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to bare it all to officers where he complained bitterly about how he was cheated in a deal that was supposed to be shared equally. The IRT officers who reportedly put the informant through investigation were able to elicit the much needed information from him and thereafter put him under arrest.