The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - Lagos police in manhunt for killers of Neighbourhood Safety Corps officer
22nd February 2018 - Dangote Group to commence building sugar plants in 6 states
22nd February 2018 - 29th Enugu International Trade Fair begins March 16
22nd February 2018 - Herdsmen killings: 99 persons killed, 863 houses in 5 months -Plateau Group
22nd February 2018 - DPR disciplines 33 filling stations in Ogun
22nd February 2018 - BREAKING: Yobe gov., parents deny release of abducted 94 Dapchi schoolgirls
22nd February 2018 - JUST IN: FG inaugurates Governing Boards of 12 River Basin Dept. Authorities
22nd February 2018 - Bayelsa shooting ploy to deflect from massive oil theft, says Civil Defence
22nd February 2018 - Taraba open grazing law still in place – Commissioner
22nd February 2018 - BREAKING: Gunman incident in Brussels, security zone established
Home / National / Lagos police in manhunt for killers of Neighbourhood Safety Corps officer

Lagos police in manhunt for killers of Neighbourhood Safety Corps officer

— 22nd February 2018

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a man hunt for the killers of an officer of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corp, Mr. Moshood Bolaji.

The late Bolaji was killed, on Wednesday, at about 9:30p.m. at Umunede Bar in Mallam Isah close, Aguda-Surulere by a suspected gang of five cultists.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal who paid a condolence visit to the family of the Aguda-Surulere office of the Corps, said he had directed a contingent of Special Anti Robbery Squad personnel  (SARS) and the personnel of the  Command Anti Cultism Squad to relocate to Census Police Outpost, Aguda-Surulere with immediate effect.

He also mandated them to take the fight to the criminal enclaves of the cultists and a fish out the killers of late Moshood Bolaji.

According to the CP, three suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the case and are currently undergoing interrogation at the Command Anti Cultism Squad.

Imohimi, who also paid a condolence visit to  the family of Late Moshood Bolaji said the entire State Police Command were saddened by the incident, assuring them that the Command will leave no stone unturned to  unravel the killers of their late bread winner.

 

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos police in manhunt for killers of Neighbourhood Safety Corps officer

— 22nd February 2018

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a man hunt for the killers of an officer of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corp, Mr. Moshood Bolaji. The late Bolaji was killed, on Wednesday, at about 9:30p.m. at Umunede Bar in Mallam Isah close, Aguda-Surulere by a suspected gang of five cultists. The State’s Commissioner of…

  • Dangote Group to commence building sugar plants in 6 states

    — 22nd February 2018

    NAN Nigeria’s Dangote Group has signed a deal to commence the building of integrated sugar plants in six states in Nigeria. The Chairman of the group, who is also Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, made the announcement at a forum in Lagos to honour major distributors of Dangote Foods in Lagos on Thursday. He…

  • 29th Enugu International Trade Fair begins March 16

    — 22nd February 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The 29th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair will kick off from March 16, 2017, ending in March 26, 2018. President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Emeka Udeze, announced this, on Thursday. Udeze who disclosed that the theme of of the Fair is, “Engendering the…

  • Herdsmen killings: 99 persons killed, 863 houses in 5 months -Plateau Group

    — 22nd February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos National Publicity Secretary of Miango Youth Development Association in Plateau State, Comrade Zango Lawrence Nebanat, has expressed grief that 99 persons were killed and 863 houses burnt down in five months by Fulani herdsmen in Irigwe Chiefdom of Miango Local Government Area of Plateau State. He noted that 44 persons were inflicted…

  • DPR disciplines 33 filling stations in Ogun

    — 22nd February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), in Ogun State, says no fewer than 33 filling stations, have been hammered in the  state for allegations ranging from under-dispensing, hoarding, over-pricing and diversion of petroleum products, among other offences. The filling stations, which were among the 444 stations monitored by the DPR from January…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share