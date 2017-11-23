The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Lagos police command gets new PRO
23rd November 2017 - Engage govt-approved waste vendors, Ogun tells firms
23rd November 2017 - Anambra guber: Money exchanged hands, NBA alleges
23rd November 2017 - UNDP constructs 300 houses for Borno IDPs
23rd November 2017 - BREAKING: Obanikoro to officially defect to APC weekend
23rd November 2017 - 17 books everyone should read, according to Bill Gates
23rd November 2017 - NYSC unites Nigerians after civil war – Gov. Bagudu
23rd November 2017 - VAT records 1.73 % increase in third quarter – NBS
23rd November 2017 - Africa accounts for 37% of global aviation fatalities, says Adesina
23rd November 2017 - I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso
Home / National / Lagos police command gets new PRO

Lagos police command gets new PRO

— 23rd November 2017

The Lagos State police command now has a new spokesman. He is Chike Godwin Oti.

Oti would be taking over from Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Oti is from Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He enlisted into the police on May 18, 1992 as a Cadet Sub-Inspector of Police and trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano.

He holds a Bsc (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Lagos and is married with four children.

Oti had before now worked in the Operations Department of the Lagos State Police Command; was the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-fraud Section of the Zone 2 CIID, Onikan, Lagos from 2015 to 2017; Operations Officer, Department of Operations, Lagos State Police Command from 2010 to 2015; and lecturer, Police College Ikeja from 2006 to 2010.

On the international scene, Oti was a lecturer at the National Police Training Academy, Liberia from 2007 to 2009 under the auspices of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Liberia.

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos police command gets new PRO

— 23rd November 2017

The Lagos State police command now has a new spokesman. He is Chike Godwin Oti. Oti would be taking over from Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police. Oti is from Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State. He enlisted into the police on May 18, 1992 as a Cadet Sub-Inspector of Police and…

  • Engage govt-approved waste vendors, Ogun tells firms

    — 23rd November 2017

    The Ogun State Government has called on industries operating in the state to engage government-approved waste vendors as part of their contribution towards supporting the State at protecting the environment. Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, made the call while inspecting some industries in Odogbolu and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas of the state said industries…

  • Anambra guber: Money exchanged hands, NBA alleges

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna Although the governorship election in Anambra State has been won and lost,  a preliminary report just released by the Nigerian Bar Association Election Working Group (NBA-EWG) claimed that  money freely exchanged hands to buy over voters during the election. The preliminary report which was made available to Daily Sun, in Kaduna, was…

  • UNDP constructs 300 houses for Borno IDPs

    — 23rd November 2017

    The United Nations Development Programme has begun the construction of 300 housing units for internally displaced persons in Borno State, the agency said in its fact-sheet. The prospective beneficiaries are victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the state. The data made available, in Maiduguri, on Thursday, show that the projects are in Ngwom community…

  • BREAKING: Obanikoro to officially defect to APC weekend

    — 23rd November 2017

    A Former Minister of State for Defence and former Ambassador of Nigeria in Ghana, Musiliu Obanikoro, will be officially defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The politician confirmed this, noting that he would be declaring his defection in Lagos, weekend. While he is still yet to clearly…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share