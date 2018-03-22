The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Lagos: PDP insists on cancellation of Land Use Charge
22nd March 2018 - Why FG can’t sign AFCTA now –MAN
22nd March 2018 - 2019: Nothing’ll stop my re-election as Delta gov –Okowa
22nd March 2018 - Emulate Wike, deputy gov tells LG boss
22nd March 2018 - Suspected cultists set police station ablaze in Bayelsa
22nd March 2018 - A parliament without truth
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria is darker by the day
22nd March 2018 - INEC and election reordering bill
22nd March 2018 - Tackling unemployment in Africa
22nd March 2018 - Ways to avoid, overcome hepatitis
Home / Politics / Lagos: PDP insists on cancellation of Land Use Charge

Lagos: PDP insists on cancellation of Land Use Charge

— 22nd March 2018

Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador,  has said his party does not accept the increment of the Land Use Charge (LUC) by the state government.

Salvador said the increase of LUC by 500 percent and its subsequent reduction by 50 percent are unacceptable and  vowed that the PDP will not relent until the new charges are cancelled.

He said: “If Governor Akinwumi Ambode is performing well, he will not resort to over  taxing Lagos residents. Reducing the charge is not enough. When we reacted, he reduced it by half, but that is not enough; we want complete cancellation.” 

Salvador said a reasonable government should have a lot of investments that would generate income for the state, instead of taxing the public to death.

“Lagos generates billions in revenue, yet, the state government wants to kill people with over taxation. They should stop punishing the people anytime they need money. It is not acceptable. We do not even accept an increase of taxation by 10 percent, not to talk of 50 percent increment. I want to use my father’s house as an example; the land use charge he was given before the increment was N52,000, so with a 500 percent increment, we would pay about N260,000.

“The government then said it has reduced it by 50 percent, which brings it down to N130,000 for a house  that generates about N120,00. How do we come up with such an amount? You can see that it is impossible. They said in the high brow areas, they would tax according to the value of the house, and I ask, who determines the market value of a house? If it is the government that would determine the market value, they can say my house, which is not worth more than N200 million, is N1 billion. When it is impossible for me to pay, you would now take me to a Kangaroo court to recover my house.

“I want to state categorically that no one is interested in the All Progressives Congress (APC) again because of all these; but, I won’t rely on their unpopularity and cease to work for the progress of my party.  We have begun a digital mobilisation and already, 6,000 people have registered to join us. PDP is ready to take over Lagos State.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos: PDP insists on cancellation of Land Use Charge

— 22nd March 2018

Chinelo Obogo Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador,  has said his party does not accept the increment of the Land Use Charge (LUC) by the state government. Salvador said the increase of LUC by 500 percent and its subsequent reduction by 50 percent are unacceptable and  vowed that the PDP…

  • Why FG can’t sign AFCTA now –MAN

    — 22nd March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said Nigeria cannot sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement until the problem of infrastructure deficit, market access that allows only 10 percent and enforcement of rules of origin are addressed. MAN President, Dr. Frank Jacobs, who stated this at a press conference yesterday, lamented that…

  • 2019: Nothing’ll stop my re-election as Delta gov –Okowa

    — 22nd March 2018

    Paul Osuyi; Ben Dunno, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has boasted that nothing will stop his re-election in 2019. Okowa said he is already coasting home to victory irrespective of the determination of the main opposition political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop him. Beaming with confidence, the governor told newsmen…

  • Emulate Wike, deputy gov tells LG boss

    — 22nd March 2018

    • Gov returns from London after investment drive Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo,  has called on the incoming Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Alabo Boma Dappa, to emulate Governor Nyesom Wike’s developmental strides and carry the people in the grassroots along when sworn into office. This was even…

  • Suspected cultists set police station ablaze in Bayelsa

    — 22nd March 2018

    Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed that suspected cultists, yesterday, attacked and set ablaze the divisional headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force in Oporoma, the headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. This was even as the state House of Assembly commenced the process to amend the Secret Cult Bill to include…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share