The Sun News
Latest
22nd October 2017 - Lagos PDP chairman is dead
22nd October 2017 - Where I see myself in 2019 – Rochas Okorocha
22nd October 2017 - Anambra guber: Mbazulike Amaechi okays PDP
22nd October 2017 - Lotus for Aisha Buhari
22nd October 2017 - Yoruba nation: (Dis) unity, national politics and the republican spirit [I]
22nd October 2017 - Ajimobi is challenging the status quo for the good of all
22nd October 2017 - Re: ACF scribe’s bombshell: North should forget 2nd term
22nd October 2017 - I fought when student union election was rigged in my UK varsity – Judith NnaNna
22nd October 2017 - New yam Festival: Eze Nwachukwu to host Igbo in Lagos, Saturday
22nd October 2017 - Corruption: Was Buhari ‘over-programmed’ for democracy?
Home / Cover / Lagos PDP chairman is dead

Lagos PDP chairman is dead

— 22nd October 2017

By Remi Adefulu

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.
He was said to have slumped yesterday at Ikeja Airport Hotel, from where he was rushed to the Lagos State university Teaching Hospital, Ikeja where he was confirmed dead.
Sunday Sun gathered that the late PDP boss was billed to hold a meeting with some chieftains of the party with a view to fixing a date for the party’s congress.
The congress, going by the initial arrangement ought to have begun yesterday, but the reconciliation parley, which held at the residence of former deputy national chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, which lasted till Saturday morning, forced the party faithful to reschedule the exercise.
According to the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee to the party’s caretaker committee, Otunba Femi Careena, Chief Osolanke died, while preparing to hold a scheduled meeting in respect of the rescheduled party’s congress..
“So we are in a mourning mood as I speak with you now, we are really in a mourning mood,” Careena said.
According to him, the deceased attended the reconciliation meeting put together by the PDP leadership between Chief George and Chief (Mrs.) Aduke Maina, both members of PDP Board of Trustees.
Reacting, Chief George described Osolanke’s death as shocking to him, recalling that the deceased was at a meeting that took place in his house last night and did his best to achieve reconciliation for the party in the state ahead of the PDP National Convention holding in Abuja.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos PDP chairman is dead

— 22nd October 2017

By Remi Adefulu Caretaker Committee Chairman of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead. He was said to have slumped yesterday at Ikeja Airport Hotel, from where he was rushed to the Lagos State university Teaching Hospital, Ikeja where he was confirmed dead. Sunday Sun gathered that the late PDP boss was…

  • Where I see myself in 2019 – Rochas Okorocha

    — 22nd October 2017

    IPOB was overpriced By Christy Anyanwu The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha in this interview with Sunday Sun, speaks about his childhood dreams, life as governor, State of the nation, his family and life at 55  Excerpts. What are the greatest challenges before you as the governor of Imo State? I don’t have…

  • Anambra guber: Mbazulike Amaechi okays PDP

    — 22nd October 2017

      From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka   One of the few surviving nationalists and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi yesterday endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Oseloka  Obaze for victory in the November 18 Anambra State governorship election. Amaechi who spoke in his country home, Ukpor when the PDP…

  • New yam Festival: Eze Nwachukwu to host Igbo in Lagos, Saturday

    — 22nd October 2017

    By Perpetua Egesimba Eze Ndigbo Lagos State, Eze Uchechukwu Nwachukwu has called on all the Igbo in Lagos to come out en mass for the celebration of the new yam festival in the state which will hold on October 28 2017, at the Igbo Community Centre, Nwachukwu Drive, Okota Lagos. Eze Nwachukwu, who stated this…

  • How to avoid monkeypox virus

    — 22nd October 2017

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) When the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the outbreak of monkeypox had spread to 11 states with 74 recorded cases, apprehension, as would be expected, is naturally growing among the populace. There is concern that the outbreak may grow to the level of an epidemic if steps are…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share