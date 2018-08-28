– The Sun News
LAGOS PDP

Lagos PDP chair defects to APC

— 28th August 2018

Remi Adefulu

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Salvador, who spoke to journalists at his residence in Surulere, Lagos, yesterday, revealed that he would be leaving the party with 15,000 members on Monday, September 3, 2018.

The politician, who expressed his regret over “abandoning the work we started,” stated that he had to leave the PDP because it is full of leaders who cannot lead the party to victory.

“PDP Board of Trustees Chairman as well as the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, called me yesterday for the first time since my travails over the killing of the Chairman of the party in Apapa Local Government, Mr. Adeniyi Aborishade started.

READ ALSO: Delta at 27: We’re celebrating peace, unity –Okowa

“They wanted to know why I am leaving the party. I told them I could not stay in PDP with Chief Olabode George. There are about 8.5 million registered voters in Lagos State. They gave the power of the party to George, whose wife is working with the APC as the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“The supporters of George tried to disrupt our meeting in Oregun area of the state and they have committed all sorts of atrocities, yet the national body kept looking at him saying he is an elder,” he said.

Salvador accused George of cooking up stories against him over the death of Aborishade, saying he wanted to destroy a name he has been protecting for years.

The party chairman said he had to go to where the interest of his people would be protected and added that they would not regret going to the APC with him, where he said they would be given jobs and better life.

“Not less than 15,000 members of the PDP are moving with me. We will be announcing our defection officially in Agege Stadium on Monday, September 3 and you will see the crowd that would be at the event.

READ ALSO: Etebo hails Stoke season’s first win

“I spend a lot of money on the members of the party regularly and they are ready to go with me. They cannot leave me alone and they are the ones asking me to go. They used to visit me in Ikoyi Prison everyday. I thank God that the Nigerian Police did their work and I was set free by the court.

“I did not shoot or attack anybody, where Aborishade was killed. They were only trying to implicate me. George is PDP problem. I handed over to the party deputy chairman over one month ago and I informed the leaders of the party through a letter,” he said.

Some leaders of the party from Ifako Ijaiye, Prince Tunde Edward, Otunba Olufemi Sosanya, an aspirant to the Federal House of Representatives and Mr. Momoh Lawal from Shomolu area of the state also said they were ready to leave the PDP with their state chairman.

Salvador had, last week, blamed George for his travails over the murder of Aborishade in July.

 

 

 









