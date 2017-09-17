The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2017 - Lagos opens Nigeria’s first DNA forensic lab
17th September 2017 - Reject frivolous loans by state govs, LP urges NASS
17th September 2017 - Tiv advocate restructure of Nigeria
17th September 2017 - Over 500 register for Queen Moremi pageant
17th September 2017 - Yusuf to make changes ahead of Eagles-Black Stars match
17th September 2017 - Ultra-Orthodox Israelis protest mandatory army service
17th September 2017 - Kaduna APC to reconcile aggrieved members
17th September 2017 - Sokoto establishes first secondary school for nomad children
17th September 2017 - Nigeria Peace Corps Bill not before Buhari – Enang
17th September 2017 - National Identity Commission pledges enrollment of all Nigerians
Home / National / Lagos opens Nigeria’s first DNA forensic lab

Lagos opens Nigeria’s first DNA forensic lab

— 17th September 2017

…To render free legal services in commemoration of int’l Day of Peace

The Lagos State Government has completed the construction of the first ever high-powered DNA Forensic Laboratory in Nigeria, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem has disclosed.

The State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode had last year approved the construction of the DNA forensic lab as part of the criminal justice sector reforms designed to solve crime through technology and fulfill an unmet need for DNA profiling which is a unique forensic technique that is now being used all over the world.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja to announce activities lined up by the State Government to commemorate the 2017 United Nations International Day of Peace, Kazeem said skeletal work had already commenced in the lab known as the Lagos State DNA Forensics Centre (LSDFC), and that it would be formerly commissioned in coming weeks.

Kazeem, who was represented at the briefing by the State’s Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Funlola Odunlami said the lab, among other initiatives of the State Government, was part of efforts geared toward enhancing peace in the State.

“The DNA forensic centre just opened this month. We are yet to commission it but it has been opened and it is a DNA crime forensic lab and at the same time, it is going to deal with other DNA matters like paternity issue. What we are doing now is skeletal work which we started this month,” Kazeem said.

He recalled that since 2007, the State Government through the Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC), an agency under the Ministry of Justice, commenced collaborations with the United Nations Information Office to mark the International Day of Peace as an annual event to propagate the ethos of peaceful co-existence among residents in the State, thereby educating and sensitizing the public on the need for peaceful co-existence and respect for human dignity to engender socio-economic growth.

“The Lagos State Government recognizes the fact that the State is the commercial nerve centre of the sub-Saharan Africa where all races converge for various purposes such as business, hospitality, tourism among others, and has put in place mechanisms that will foster development and promote economic activities in the State by instituting agencies that will attend to matters relating to Land Grabbers, Special Task Force, donation of police vehicles for security, introduction of DNA Forensic laboratory to archive blood samples of criminals, among others.

“All these actions are geared toward enhancing peace in Lagos State,” Kazeem said.

Speaking on activities to mark the 2017 edition of the day tagged “Together For Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity For All,” Kazeem said on September 18, there would be a Walk for Peace/Legal Clinic on Ikorodu Road precisely from Funsho Williams Avenue through Ojuelegba to Yaba, while on September 19, a second Walk for Peace/Legal Clinic will hold at Jubilee Under-bridge in Ajah through Ibeju Lekki Expressway and back to the bridge.

On the same day, Kazeem said the CMC will hold a Legal Clinic at both venues where free legal services and mediation services will be rendered to residents of the State, while on September 21, the 18th Stakeholders’ Conference and Book Launch will hold at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa to mark the day.

Every year, September 21 is observed as the International Day of Peace as declared by the General Assembly of United Nations as a day devoted to strengthening ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos opens Nigeria’s first DNA forensic lab

— 17th September 2017

…To render free legal services in commemoration of int’l Day of Peace The Lagos State Government has completed the construction of the first ever high-powered DNA Forensic Laboratory in Nigeria, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem has disclosed. The State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode had last year approved the construction…

  • Reject frivolous loans by state govs, LP urges NASS

    — 17th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), on Sunday, tasked the National Assembly on the need to critically examine and refuse what he termed “frivolous loans” proposals by state governors. The party, which noted, that state governors are fond of requesting for such loans, however, lauded the House and…

  • Tiv advocate restructure of Nigeria

    — 17th September 2017

    …True Federalism as panacea to end neglect From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Tiv people of North Central Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the current agitations for the restructuring of Nigeria as it is presently constituted even as they also advocated for true federalism as a panacea towards bringing out the true identity of the…

  • Over 500 register for Queen Moremi pageant

    — 17th September 2017

    No fewer than  500 young girls have  registered for the second edition of Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA) beauty pageant which comes up in November in Lagos, the coordinator of coontest, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sunday in Lagos.. Ademiluyi said  that the the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi,…

  • Yusuf to make changes ahead of Eagles-Black Stars match

    — 17th September 2017

    Salisu Yusuf, Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles has opted to make changes ahead of their must win clash against the Black Stars of Ghana in the WAFU Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles will lock horns with Ghana’s Black Stars in a crucial last group game at the Cape Coast Stadium. A statement by…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share