Lagos Open: ITF gives players registration deadline

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has given deadlines for the registration of players ahead of this year’s Lagos Open Tennis Championship.

The Lagos Open will hold from 29 September to 13 October. 2018 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The world tennis governing body says on its website that players willing to play in Future 4 (1st leg) of the competition in the men and women’s singles as well as the doubles events will have to register on or before 14:00 GMT of Thursday, 13 September, while withdrawal deadline has been fixed for Tuesday, 18 September.

Futures 4 will hold from Saturday 30 September with qualifying matches, while the Main draws serves off from Monday, 1 October with the final of the leg holding on Saturday, 6 October.

Prize money of $25, 000 will be shared by players in Futures 4 in the men’s event, while the women share $25,000.

Players are told to sign-in latest Thursday, 28 September by 18:00 GMT

For the second leg (Futures 5), the deadline for registration is on Thursday, 20 September, withdrawal can be done on or before Tuesday, 25 October.

The grand finale of the 2018 Lagos Open Tennis Championship will hold on Saturday, 13 October, when the Governor of Lagos, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will be the Special Guest of honour.

This competition, which had before this year known as the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship was rebranded with bigger outlook and now christened Lagos Open Tennis Championship during a world press conference held recently in Lagos.