– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Kofi Annan’s funeral to be private event as more tributes pour in
20th August 2018 - Okorocha dares Atiku: You can’t return Imo to PDP
20th August 2018 - Lagos Open: ITF gives players registration deadline
20th August 2018 - UNN and rot in Nigerian universities
20th August 2018 - Oshiomhole vs Saraki: The legal and moral issues
20th August 2018 - NLNG: FG restates commitment to commencement of Train-7 – Adeosun
20th August 2018 - FG inaugurates TWC for $20bn Ogidigben industrial gas park
20th August 2018 - Dano Milk receives Guinness World Records certificate
20th August 2018 - China renews commitment to deepen investments in Nigeria
20th August 2018 - IMF’s advice on gender equality, the economy
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Lagos Open: ITF gives players registration deadline
LAGOS OPEN

Lagos Open: ITF gives players registration deadline

— 20th August 2018

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has given deadlines for the registration of players ahead of this year’s Lagos Open Tennis Championship.

The Lagos Open will hold from 29 September to 13 October. 2018 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The world tennis governing body says on its website that players willing to play in  Future 4 (1st leg) of the competition  in the men and women’s singles as well as the doubles events will have to register on or before 14:00 GMT of Thursday, 13 September, while withdrawal deadline has been fixed for Tuesday, 18 September.

Futures 4 will hold from Saturday 30 September with qualifying matches, while the Main draws serves off from Monday, 1 October with the final of the leg holding on Saturday, 6 October.

READ ALSO One killed in Benue as troops engage armed herdsmen in gun duel

Prize money of $25, 000 will be shared by players  in Futures 4 in the men’s event, while the women share $25,000.

Players are told to sign-in latest Thursday, 28 September by 18:00 GMT

For the second leg (Futures 5), the deadline for registration is on  Thursday, 20 September, withdrawal can be done on or before  Tuesday, 25 October.

The grand finale of the 2018 Lagos Open Tennis Championship will hold on Saturday, 13 October, when the Governor of Lagos, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will be the Special Guest of honour.

This competition, which had before this year known as the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship was rebranded with bigger outlook and now christened Lagos Open Tennis Championship during a world press conference held recently in Lagos.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

return

Okorocha dares Atiku: You can’t return Imo to PDP

— 20th August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has responded to the challenge by former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, to return Imo State to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. Atiku, who was in Owerri for a meeting with stakeholders of the PDP in the state recently over his presidential ambition was reported to have said he would lead the…

  • NLNG ADEOSUN TRAIN 7

    NLNG: FG restates commitment to commencement of Train-7 – Adeosun

    — 20th August 2018

    The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, yesterday said the Federal Government remains committed to supporting the commencement of the Train-7 initiative of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) plant. Adeosun who gave the assurance during a visit to the NLNG plant in Finima, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, noted that the most critical…

  • TWC - IBE KACHIKWU

    FG inaugurates TWC for $20bn Ogidigben industrial gas park

    — 20th August 2018

    Civil and engineering works may soon commence in earnest on the second phase of the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park in Delta State, as the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee (TWC) for the project. READ ALSO: Nigeria to present more gas options to W’…

  • GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

    Dano Milk receives Guinness World Records certificate

    — 20th August 2018

    After successfully setting a new benchmark in the longest drinks-pouring Category of Guinness World Records, Arla Dano, has been conferred with the global record holder title in the category by the awarding institution. The recognition was based on the engagement of over 650 participants to achieve the longest drinks-pouring relay using Dano UHT Milk held…

  • CHINA INVESTMENTS IN NIGERIA

    China renews commitment to deepen investments in Nigeria

    — 20th August 2018

    “China is today Nigeria’s largest project contractor and second largest trading partner and a major source of investments…” – As CBN plans 2nd yuan auction Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Chinese government has renewed its commitment to deepen investment in the country. The assurance by the Chinese government to expand its investments in the critical areas…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share