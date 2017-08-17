The Sun News
Lagos, Ogun PDP call for Kashamu's expulsion

Lagos and Ogun states chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for the expulsion of Sen. Buruji Kashamu from the party,  accusing him of anti-party activities and antics meant to destroy the party.

They stated this in their resolutions in Ado-Ekiti during their meeting with the reconciliation committee set up by the national leadership of the party in the South-West zone chaired by Ekiti State Governor,  Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meetings,  the Zonal Secretary,  Reverend Bunmi Jenyo, said leaders from the two states endorsed the resolutions.

Among PDP leaders who signed the resolutions were former Deputy Governor of Lagos State,  Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele,  Capt.  Tunji Shelle, Chief Joju Fadairo, Alhaji Sikirulahi Olawale among others.

The resolutions read: “After extensive deliberations with the Reconciliation Committee, we,  party delegates from Lagos and Ogun states, arrived at the following resolutions:

“1 We have resolved to work together as one united party and to learn from the past mistakes and happenings in the party.

“2 We have resolved that the National Working Committee of our great party should deal and relate with the true leaders of Lagos and Ogun PDP under the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee.

“3 We also call for the immediate expulsion of Senator Buruji Kashamu for his anti-party actions and destructive antics in the South-West.”

Speaking during the meetings,  Fayose said while the party was interested in reconciliation,  those who have gone astray must be repentant first and promise not to go astray again or undermine the progress of the party.

He called on the leaders of the party in both states to give room for genuine repentant dissidents to come back.

The governor added that with unity amongst them, PDP would win subsequent polls in the states.

The Zonal Chairman,  Olorogun Eddy Olafeso,  thanked members for their support and steadfastness during turbulent period the party went through.

  1. susan 17th August 2017 at 10:16 pm
    What great party? You mean party of great thieves , looters, ritualists, Drug barons etc.

Obama condoles Barcelona terror attack victims

President Barack Obama has commiserated with victims of buss terror attack in Barcelona,  Spain Thursday evening. On his tweet handle,  Obama at about 20.20pm Nigerian said: “Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo.” The bus attack classified terrorism killed…

  • Bishops Conference condemns calls for division of Nigeria

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI President, Conference of Catholic Bishops of Nigeria (CBCN), His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Ignatius Kaigama, has cautioned those calling for division of the country to have a rethink, saying that such agitations were not healthy for the country. Kaigama who is the Archbishop of Jos and Metropolitan of Jos Ecclesiastical Province,…

  • Lagos, Ogun PDP call for Kashamu’s expulsion

    Lagos and Ogun states chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for the expulsion of Sen. Buruji Kashamu from the party,  accusing him of anti-party activities and antics meant to destroy the party. They stated this in their resolutions in Ado-Ekiti during their meeting with the reconciliation committee set up by the national…

  • Barcelona Terror Attack: 13 dead, more than 50 hurt

    Spanish authorities said a van hit people in Catalunya Square on Las Ramblas in Barcelona Thursday, leaving 13 dead and more than 50 others hurt. Following the incident, two police sources told ABC News there were two hostage takers. Police are calling the incident a terror attack. One suspect is in custody. An eyewitness told…

  • FG urged to fund nutrition to save children

    By Doris Obinna The Federal Government has been urged to commit adequate funds to address the growing menace of malnutrition. The call came justs as experts and stakeholders are saying that  the way to avert the danger of malnutrition is for the country to not just fund projects targeted at treating the millions of children…

