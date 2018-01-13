Lagos NUJ visits journalists whose wife had quadruplets, promises to rally support

The Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Saturday promised to rally support for the set of quadruplets born to Mr and Mrs Peter Ejiofor.

The Chairman of the council, Dr Quasim Akinreti, made the promise when he led the union’s executive members to visit the quadruplets at Crystal Specialist Hospital, Akowonjo, Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government in Lagos State.

NAN reports that Ejiofor, a Deputy Editor-In-Chief in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), is blessed with the children who are all males and were delivered on Dec. 28, 2017.

Akinreti said that the union was happy with the birth of the quadruplets and that the council was ready to support the family to draw attention to the welfare of the infants.

“We would have come earlier than now but I just came back from Abuja where I attended to issues concerning the union.

“We thank God for His mercy, this is a rare gift but God has chosen us for this and we are happy.

“Everyone in the union is so happy with this development,’’ he said.

Presenting a gift to the Ejiofors on behalf of the union, the chairman said “this is just the first gift from our union, we will come around again with more gifts.’’

Akinreti promised to communicate the birth of the children to the newly appointed Commissioner for Information, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan and the state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode to get their support.

He told NAN that the visit was meant to show love to the family, rejoice with them and rally support for the family.

“The national president of our union is coming down this weekend, so, I am going to come back here again with him to share in the joy.

“It is important we all support the family, when we get to the council, we will write to the governor, his wife and the commissioner to say this is a precious gift to our member, come and support us,’’ Akinreti said.

He prayed for more quadruplets and children for members of the NUJ waiting on God for the blessing.

Responding, Ejiofor, the Head of Sports Desk at NAN, said that “your action today shows responsibility, it shows you hear the cry of the people and that you are ready to serve’’.

Ejiofor expressed joy for the gesture and pledged support for the union’s executive in achieving the overall good for the members.

Dr Abhulimen Abumere, the senior medical officer in Crystal Specialist Hospital after receiving the goodwill of the NUJ delegation, told NAN that the quadruplets were growing well and were all in good condition.

Abumere said that the welfare of the quadruplets was a priority to Paediatricians in the hospital as the children were the first set of quadruplets to be delivered in the hospital.

“There were so many challenges we went through but we thank God that we were able to sustain the babies inside the womb for as long we could before they were delivered.

“Since the babies came out, we have not had issues, they have been fantastic, they have been doing well. Every parameter of newborn babies is intact with them.

“We have no problem with them as well as their mother.

“Right now, we left them in the incubator so that they can gain weight,’’ he said.

Mrs Anastecia Ejiofor, mother of the quadruplets, told NAN that the grace of God saw her through the pregnancy and delivery of the boys.

“I am excited about their delivery because we have been waiting on God for the past seven years, they came and it is a thing of joy, we thank God,’’ she said.

I also thank the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and indeed all the staff of the hospital for the love and care they have been showing me since I registered for ante-natal care.

I thank the NUJ for showing support to their members at times such as this. (NAN)