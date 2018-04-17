Lagos NUJ donates bus to Arepo school

The Sun News
Philip Nwosu

The Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has donated a bus to the Journalists International School (JIS), Arepo, in Ogun State.

Chairman of the council, Dr Qasim Akinreti, donated the bus on behalf of the union; to ease operations of the school’s management and to support the pupils.

The bus was refurbished and handed over to the Chairman of the Journalists Estate Residents Development Association (JERDA), Mrs. Olufunke Fadugba.

The idea of a school was conceived during the tenure of Mrs Fadugba when she chairman of Lagos NUJ.

Making the presentation during the union’s congress, at the weekend, Dr. Akinreti disclosed the union is committed to total transformation of the school.

Part of his vision for the school, as he explained, is to give its structure a facelift by turning it into a two-story building; after consultations with JERDA executive of JIS management.

Akinreti said the school remains the legacy of the forebearers of Lagos NUJ; as represented by Mrs. Fadugba and her predecessors.

In her response after the presentation, Mrs. Fadugba thanked the chairman for the gesture and praised him for fulfilling his electioneering promise to the JIS.

“I thank the Lagos NUJ for this gesture. It is dear to our hearts. Let me say that this is the first major commitment of the NUJ to the school and it is appreciated.

“It is good that this is happening and the impact of the Lagos NUJ will be put into the consideration when other things are being evaluated as proceeds from investments on the school.”

She seized the oppourtunity to inform participants at the congress that the JIS would be commencing admission into its Junior Secondary classes when the next academic session resumes.

