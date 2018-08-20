– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Lagos NCP wants party out of CUPP
20th August 2018 - Lagos Police Command arrests man over alleged attempt to kill mother for money rituals
20th August 2018 - What 91 political parties are not saying
20th August 2018 - Jimmy Mcllroy, ex-Burnley, Northern Ireland forward dies
20th August 2018 - BZF leader, Benjamin Onwuka, members arrested, whereabouts unknown
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Embrace sacrifice, love, unity, Ambode urges Muslims
20th August 2018 - Gale of defections exposing selfish politicians, says Lawyer
20th August 2018 - Judge handling Zuma’s influence-peddling probe calls for more witnesses
20th August 2018 - Fayemi greets Muslims at Sallah, preaches peaceful co-existence
20th August 2018 - Post-Cold War ties: African countries must embrace Russia with cautious optimism – Expert
Home / Politics / Lagos NCP wants party out of CUPP
out

Lagos NCP wants party out of CUPP

— 20th August 2018

NAN

The Lagos chapter of of the National Conscience Party (NCP) on Monday called on the national leadership to take the party out of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

The state chairman of the party, Mr Fatai Ibuowo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that NCP was one of the 39 opposition parties that signed a Memorandum of Understanding on July 9 on the coalition to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in 2019.

The decision of the Tanko Yinusa-led NCP had sharply divided the party as some state chapters opposed the coalition while others support the party’s inclusion.

READ ASLO What 91 political parties are not saying

The party leadership has, however, retained the NCP in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition, which has since witnessed the exit of the Action Democratic Party(ADP) and Alliance for New Nigeria(ANN) among others, based on ideological conflicts.

Ibu-Owo said the continued inclusion of NCP in the coalition was an embarrassment to the state chapter.

According to him, NCP is odd in the group, and its ideology is diametrically opposed to the parties in the coalition.

“We are not comfortable having our party in the coalition, and we will continue to insist that the national leadership pull us out.

“The ideology of the party as defined by our late founder, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, does not fit into the group where you have parties like the PDP.

“We cannot be in the same alliance with PDP, for the party has a record of corruption and non-performance.

“Once again, we call on the National Chairman, Mr Tanko Yinusa, to take us out of the group because we don’t belong there,” he said.

Ibu-Owo said that the party should have looked out for parties like the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and the Socialist Party if it must enter an alliance ahead of 2019.

He explained that NCP had similar ideology with parties like PRP, and together they could offer real leadership if they got into power.

Asked what steps the chapter and others opposed to the coalition would take if the leadership refused to back out, Ibu-Owo said they would work against the coalition.

He said the chapter and other disagreeing chapters would only support the presidential candidate in the party and never anyone adopted by the coalition.

READ ALSO Eid-el-Kabir: Embrace sacrifice, love, unity, Ambode urges Muslims

“They can have their own; we are going to have our presidential candidate, and that is who we are supporting.

“We are watching, and at the appropriate time, we will take the right steps,” he said.

On the commencement of the cycle of activities ahead of the 2019 elections, Ibu-Owo said the party had already commenced preparations.

He said that forms for party primaries had been made available for members seeking political offices at no cost.

The party chairman said the party would contest all political offices in the state including the governorship and the three senatorial seats.

He said that the party meant well for the masses and would deliver the goods if given the mandate.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

out

Lagos NCP wants party out of CUPP

— 20th August 2018

NAN The Lagos chapter of of the National Conscience Party (NCP) on Monday called on the national leadership to take the party out of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). The state chairman of the party, Mr Fatai Ibuowo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos….

  • arrests

    Lagos Police Command arrests man over alleged attempt to kill mother for money rituals

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 29-year-old man, Taiwo Akinola, who allegedly attempted to kill his mother, Mrs Alice Akinola, for money ritual purposes. The command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest in a statement. He alleged that the suspect was arrested on Sunday at about 8.30…

  • BZF

    BZF leader, Benjamin Onwuka, members arrested, whereabouts unknown

    — 20th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Leader of one of pro-Biafra groups, the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka, was said to have been arrested, on Monday morning, by combined team of security operatives made up of the men of the Enugu State police command and Department of State Services (DSS), in Enugu. It was gathered that the…

  • AMBODE

    Eid-el-Kabir: Embrace sacrifice, love, unity, Ambode urges Muslims

    — 20th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Monday, called on Muslims in Nigeria to embrace the values of sacrifice, love and continue to foster unity as they join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival. In his Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, Governor Ambode said the period…

  • Ogunade

    Gale of defections exposing selfish politicians, says Lawyer

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN Mr Wale Ogunade, a constitutional lawyer and president, Voters Awareness Initiative, said on Monday that the gale of defections in the nation’s polity was exposing selfish politicians. Ogunade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that many of the defections were about personal interests and not in the interest of the masses…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share