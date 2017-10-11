The Sun News
Lagos musician, Davido, arrested for murder

— 11th October 2017

 

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command Wednesday,arrested hip-hop artist, David Adekeke alias Davido over the death of one Tagbo.

Tagbo’s body was dumped in a Toyota Camry car in front of the Lagos Island General Hospital by yet to be identified persons.

The incident had gone viral on the social media two weeks ago when the deceased girlfriend, an actress, Caroline Danjuma took to her Instagram page accusing Davido of the death of Tagbo.

Since then Davido has come under heavy criticism over his repeated denial of his involvement in the unfortunate incident.

However, he was invited on Wednesday by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was questioned by senior officers.

It was gathered that the new invitation by the police has to do with fresh revelations.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, confirmed that the musician was being quizzed following the revelation by the CCTV footage that he and his friends dumped him in the car and ran away.

The deceased was dumped in a car in front of Lagos Island General Hospital.

Details later..

