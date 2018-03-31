The Sun News
Lagos most wanted cultist arrested

Lagos most wanted cultist arrested

31st March 2018

Christopher Oji

The most wanted cultist in Lagos, Kanmi (a.k.a Father ) has been arrested by the state Police Command. Father was declared wanted by the police after he was recently released from the prison.
Father was reportedly feared by cult groups within Mushin, Itire, Lawanson and Ilasamaja areas of the state.
It was further gathered that while he was in detention, cult activities and war reduced, but as soon as he was released, there was a marked excalation of rival cult wars.
Following the cult war that started after his released,Commissioner of Police Imohimi Edgal, ordered Police detectives to fish out Father and his alleged killer gang members.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Chike Oti, said: “Based on credible intelligence available to us that some cultists led by Kanmi alias Father were planning to strike in Ilasamaja community on March 29, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, directed the Divisional Police Officer of Ilasamaja, SP. Oriyomi Oluwasanmi Titilayo to bring to an end the reign of the bloodthirsty cult henchman who had been terrorising that community for a long time now and had become worse since he came back from the prison.
“True to type, at exactly 5 pm, Kanmi, whose trademarks were sorrow, tears and blood, arrived the community with his gang unknown to him that his rank had been infiltrated by the underground operatives of the Command.”
The DPO’s team, already on standby for him and his gang, sighted Kanmi at Hassan Street, Ilasamaja with two of his criminal associates in a fight with a young man suspected to be a member of a rival confraternity. Kanmi had lifted his matchet to cut his rival before he was challenged by the police team.
“He immediately took to his heels and was pursued and arrested by the police. He was frisked and a locally-made pistol loaded with two cartridges was recovered from him. Also arrested was one Alami Samuel, 22, an associate of Kanmi.”
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police has warned those who belong to nefarious clandestine societies to renounce their membership or risk arrest and prosecution.

