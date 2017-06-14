Lagos LG polls: Makarfi-led PDP faction announces alliance with LP

From: CHINELO OBOGO

The Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, says its members would contest the scheduled Local Government poll in the state under the banner of the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking during a press conference, on Wednesday, chairman of the faction, Moshood Salvador, explained that the party made the decision to have an alliance with the LP in order to create a platform for its candidates to contest the elections pending the judgement of the Supreme Court over who the authentic national leader of the party is.

He said: “Political alliance is an agreement for cooperation between different political parties on a common political agenda, often for the purpose of contesting an election and we remain committed members of the PDP any day and anytime. We only have a pre-electoral alliance with Labour Party to contest this coming Local Government election only.

“Our members who aligned with the Labour Party contested for the primary at the Labour house and they won. The primary was supervised by officials of the Labour Party and monitored by the Lagos State Electoral Commission, so their candidatures are authentic.

“The Ali Modu Sheriff group of Lagos PDP, that they are less than 10 percent of the PDP membership in Lagos State while the Makarfi group has over 90 percent of the real membership of the party. The People of Lagos are very ready to vote PDP into power at this Local government election, because the All Progressives Congress (APC) did nothing to the people at the Local government level, this is why we are determined and ready to make the positive change in all the local government areas and the local council development areas.”

He also claimed that the Makarfi-led group of the party had more members than the Sheriff-led group and as such the faction was confident of victory in the forthcoming polls.

“We appeal to all lovers of PDP in Lagos State to cast their vote for the Labour-PDP alliance and vote for Labour Party. This arrangement does not mean we have decamped to any party. In this pre-electoral alliance, we have 342 councillorship candidates and 52 chairmanship candidates. At all our candidates must start pasting their posters, commence the house to house campaigns and educate electorates on the circumstance of our using Labour Party for this council election only,” he said.