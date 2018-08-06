Lagos LG CAN inaugurates new excos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area of Lagos State has inducted new elected executives officers to run the affairs of the body in the locality.

In his welcome speech, Pastor Ajomu gave God all the glory for His sustaining Grace and indescribable love in making the day a reality.

He, however, charged his colleagues to always look in the direction of Christ as good example to follow. He also encouraged the new officers to use their God-given talents and blessings for others and to, at all times, promote religious harmony in the locality.

At the event, Baba Aladura Akin Adewo prayed for successful completion of tenure the newly elected executives as well as peace to reign in the area.

The induction also witnessed the acceptance of the immediate past chairman executive chairman, Odi Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, Hon. Adeyemi Alli, who during his tenure was a pioneer CAN member.

Alli, who is also a House of Representatives aspirant, in a chat with newsmen said that his presence at the programme was to show his support and commitment to peace and tranquility in the area.

Alli also said being a Muslim, he had always sought for religiousn harmony among various religious groups in Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA.

He also used the occasion to seek support of the CAN in the area to ensure the right peg is always put in the right hole in the political sphere in the area.

Speaking on his ambition, Alli continued, “I am a welfarist, a social politician. I believe being together with everyone irrespective of religion. ,My job is to take care of the needy and being a socialite, that would add to my responsibility.

On his support from the Christian community, Alli said, “I did my best during the my tenure, that’s what necessitated this support. I operated all-inclusive administration where no one was seen as irrelevant. I have been a supporter of the CAN especially in Odi Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA, since when I was executive chairman.

“I can only urge our brothers in Christianity to continue to be guided by the teachings of Christ which preached oneness and harmony among citizens of communitie.”

Pastor Peter Ajomu was sworn in as CAN coordinator, Rev. Babatunde Durowoju as his vice, while the Secretary position was occupied by Bro. John Omo Ajai and Special Apostle Ogunmisi Bayode Elijah, would serve as Assistant Secretary and Elder M. K. Olorunmaiye elected as Treasurer of the council.