The Sun News
Latest
10th December 2017 - Lagos lawmaker seeks constitutional roles for traditional rulers
10th December 2017 - Bayelsa picks medical bill of shot journalist
10th December 2017 - Zamfara dep. gov. to sponsor wedding of 100 ‘vulnerable couples’
10th December 2017 - NYSC trains 800,000 corps members on vocational skills
10th December 2017 - Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents
10th December 2017 - Secondus emerges new PDP chairman
10th December 2017 - PDP: Secondus is new chairman
10th December 2017 - 8 persons die, 9 injured in Ogun auto crash
10th December 2017 - 2019: APGA chieftain predicts party’s takeover of South-east 
10th December 2017 - NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity
Home / Politics / Lagos lawmaker seeks constitutional roles for traditional rulers

Lagos lawmaker seeks constitutional roles for traditional rulers

— 10th December 2017

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Victor Akande, on Sunday called for constitutional roles for traditional rulers to accelerate peaceful coexistence and national development.

Akande, who represents Ojo Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The lawmaker spoke on the sideline of the conferment of a chieftaincy title on him as the Otunba Amo Eto of Ojokoro by Oba Rilwan Oluwalambe of Ojokoroland in Lagos.

Akande’s wife, Olaide, was also made the Yeye Amo Eto of the area.

According to him, the constitutional roles for the traditional institutions will also allow the royal fathers to effectively contribute to development in the society.

“As political office holders, we are going back to our communities and become subjects of the traditional institution, so we should respect the institution while in office,’’ he said.

He, however, urged traditional rulers to refrain from begging politicians for money to be relevant in the society.

“They should do what is right at all times and guide our traditional institutions jealously.’’

Akande, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Central Business District (CBD), also urged the constituted authorities to respect royal institution by preserving the cultural heritage.

He said the roles expected to be played by the traditional institutions under democratic setting were been underestimated.

Akande said Nigeria had not achieved sustainable development because government had not effectively harnessed potential of the traditional institutions.

He promised to do his best to represent the people of his community and contribute to the development of Ojokoro area.

The lawmaker urged the political class to do its best to promote harmonious living and better the welfare of the people.

The ceremony was attended by several chiefs and residents of the area as well as members of the Lagos Assembly, led by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos lawmaker seeks constitutional roles for traditional rulers

— 10th December 2017

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Victor Akande, on Sunday called for constitutional roles for traditional rulers to accelerate peaceful coexistence and national development. Akande, who represents Ojo Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. The lawmaker spoke on the…

  • Bayelsa picks medical bill of shot journalist

    — 10th December 2017

    Bayelsa foots medical bill of shot journalist Bayelsa State government has taken over the medical treatment of Patience Onisofien Owei, a correspondent of the Africa Independent Television (AIT), who was shot by armed youths on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs, Daniel Alabrah, disclosed this to…

  • Zamfara dep. gov. to sponsor wedding of 100 ‘vulnerable couples’

    — 10th December 2017

      From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau Zamfara State deputy governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has promised to sponsor the marriage ceremony of 100 vulnerable couples across the state. Wakala said his decision to sponsor the wedding of the would-be couples was borne out of the desire to reduce number of widows and divorced women in…

  • NYSC trains 800,000 corps members on vocational skills

    — 10th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that it has trained about 800,000 corps members in different skills acquisition programmes across country since 2012. It said the programme was introduced to the scheme to reduce unemployment among Nigeria’s graduates.   Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of…

  • Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents

    — 10th December 2017

    ‎Parents and guardians have been admonished to avoid mounting undue pressure on their children in the choice of course for study when applying for admission into tertiary institutions as well as to avoid cutting corners but go through the normal process when purchasing the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for their children and…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share