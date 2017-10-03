The Sun News
Lagos lawmaker demands dedication, hard work from youths

Lagos lawmaker demands dedication, hard work from youths

— 3rd October 2017

From: Chukwudi Nweje

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly,  Folajimi Lai Mohammed, has advised youths to work hard and be focused, saying those were the only ways they  would achieve their potentials.

He also said youth empowerment initiatives would remain the focus of his representation  in the House.

Lai-Mohammed, who represents Ikeja 1 constituency, stated this when he presented some items to his constituents, on Tuesday.

The items donated under his pet-project called ‘The Seed Irugbin’,  included a fully equipped car-wash at Onigbongbo and 50 chairs and tables donated to the Army Model Primary School at the Ikeja Military Cantonment at Maryland,  Lagos.

Lai-Mohammed noted that the gift items to Onigbongbo community and the Army Primary School were the first in the series of empowerment projects he planned for his constituency.

Said he, “In the last two years that I have been in the House of Assembly, I have been learning the ropes and I am still learning. What you see here today is the first of the development and empowerment initiatives I intend to bring ng to my constituency.

“I am here to give back to my constituency what they gave me. During my electioneering campaign, we sought out the issues . Now that we know the issues,  we will go about to address them.  Other projects will follow. ”

He added that the table and chairs donated to the Army Model Primary School was intended to provide a comfortable learning  environment for the children,  and noted,  “a child  in a comfortable school will do better than a child in an uncomfortable school.  To this end I am donating these tables and chairs. ”

Chairman of Onigbongbo local council development authority,  Francis Babatunde Oke thanked the lawmaker for the gestures to the people of Onigbongbo and noted that the gifts we’re part of the dividends of democracy.

Head mistress of Army Model Primary School, Mrs. Charity Anyanwu, thanked the lawmaker for the donation and promised to put them to good use.

Brigade Commander 81 Division, under which Ikeja Cantonment operates,  Major-General  E. A. Attu,  represented by the Garrison Commander,  Lt-Colonel Sheriff Fagbemi, also expressed gratitude for the donation to the school.

