Lagos, Kwara health insurance schemes get support

— 15th November 2017

The Lagos State government and its Kwara State counterpart have received kudos for their health insurance schemes.

Commending the Kwara State government, IFC/World Bank and PharmAccess Foundation (PAF) said the state’s insurance scheme would ensure universal health coverage.

According to Country Director of PharmAccess in Nigeria, Njide Ndili, during paid a courtesy visit on Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, a statewide health insurance scheme would help achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“The focus is on health and the re-commitment to Universal Health Coverage, which will avail quality health care to everyone on the planet,” she said.

She highlighted challenges Africa face over diseases and low access to health care services, while commending Kwara State government’s policy on community-based health insurance scheme, which has been recognised globally.

Commending the team, Governor Ahmed acknowledged the challenges with health care services in Africa, revealing that the state was preparing its 2018 budget with a focus on health, in terms of infrastructure development.

In a related development, PharmAccess Foundation has commended Lagos State for its compulsory health insurance scheme (LSHS).

According to SafeCare Programme Director, Dr. Ibironke Dada, the Lagos Ministry of Health has put quality as a front burner issue in the pursuit of Universal Health coverage for resident.

