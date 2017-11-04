Lagos Int’l Trade Fair: LCCI declares Nov. 10 Black Friday

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has declared Nov. 10, ‘Black Friday’ as part of activities at the ongoing 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair.

Mr Sola Oyetayo, Chairman, Trade Promotions Board of LCCI, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Black Friday is a tradition practised in America since 1952. It is the day after Thanksgiving Day where items are sold for little to no price and regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

The Black Friday has since become a global celebration. This year’s celebration will hold on Nov. 24.

Oyetayo, however, said that the Chamber was making use of the concept on Nov. 10 to attract more visitors to the Fair in order to increase sales and business network for optimal economic growth.

“This is being done with the overall objective of encouraging discount sales on Friday, Nov. 10 and possibly till Sunday Nov. 12.

“Many Nigerians are feeling the financial crunch, they are setting priorities for their purchases and we know that they will be looking out for the very best value for their money.

“The Chamber has liased with its exhibitors to place some products on discount so that visitors to the Fair would buy them for a ridiculously cheap price,” Oyetayo said.

He said that the initiative would give the Chamber the opportunity to play its role as a facilitator of trade, boost business performance and alleviate the burdens of many Nigerians.

NAN reports that the Fair which began on Nov. 3 at Tafawa Balewa Square will end on Nov 12. (NAN)