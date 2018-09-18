NAN

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday inaugurated a new board for the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja to boost service delivery in the institution.

Inaugurating the board, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, told the members to support the institution in formulating policies and decisions in line with the hospital’s vision and mission.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, the inauguration of the new board is aimed at improving the welfare and health of Lagos residents.

Members of the board include Dr Richardson Ajayi as the Chairman, Prof. Adewale Oke, Chief Medical Director of LASUTH and Dr Abiodun Oduwole.

Also in the board are Mr Oluseyi Bajulaye, Mrs Ololade Alonge and Oluwayomi Ifaturoti.

Others are Dr Munirah Jinadu, Dr Segun Adeola, Mr Abiodun Familusi, a pharmacist, Prof. Anthonia Ogbera, Prof. Ireti Akinola and Dr Bolaji Adebiyi.

“The body which will interface with the government will also act as an intermediary between the institution and the people.

“You must uphold and scale up the existing standards of excellence in patient care, research and teaching that the institution is known for,’’ Idris said.

In his remarks, Ajayi, the Chairman of the board, commended the State Government for the trust put on the board members.

“It is indeed a great honour to be called upon to serve the state in this regard.

“I promise to work assiduously in delivering on the mandate and core responsibilities of the board.

“I pledge that the members of the board, which include eminent professionals selected from various interest groups will explore ways of articulating the vision of the institution in delivering qualitative healthcare to the citizenry,’’ Ajayi said.