The Sun News
Latest
30th June 2017 - Lagos inaugurates Ibile Microfinance Bank
30th June 2017 - Lagos inaugurates Ibile Microfinance Bank, says committed to poverty reduction
30th June 2017 - Quit notice to Igbo has political undertone – Group
30th June 2017 - Buhari fast recovering in London hospital, says APC
30th June 2017 - Arik Air resumes Abuja-Accra flights July 17, says CEO
30th June 2017 - Ogun 2019: APC’ll suffer PDP’s 2011 fate – Adeyanju
30th June 2017 - Student arraigned for allegedly removing his friend’s teeth
30th June 2017 - We’ve metered all MD customers — EKEDC Official
30th June 2017 - NSCDC deploys 1,227 personnel for Jigawa council polls
30th June 2017 - ALGON members pass vote of confidence on executive council
Home / National / Lagos inaugurates Ibile Microfinance Bank

Lagos inaugurates Ibile Microfinance Bank

— 30th June 2017

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, inaugurated its microfinance bank, restating its avowed commitment to poverty reduction and employment generation in the state.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade, gave the assurance at the official unveiling of Ibile Microfinance Bank at its  head office situated at No. 121, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.

He said the bank was set up to boost micro, small and medium enterprises and generate employment for the people.

“The state government will make loans available to residents who plan to go into small-scale businesses, but lack the necessary capital to do so.

“Ibile MFB will galvanise activities in the MSME sector and allow more people to go into businesses to ultimately reduce unemployment and poverty,” Ashade said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the bank, Mr. Kolawole Taiwo, said the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration was committed to improving the standards of living of the people and ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy.

Taiwo, the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, said creating access to loans would boost entrepreneurial activities in the state.

He said:“Ibile is the main disbursement vehicle to the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) which was established by Ambode with N25 billion over four years.

“This is to finance 100,000 businesses under the micro and small and Medium Enterprises.

“Today marks another milestone in our state and we will do the job with all seriousness to provide leadership to others in this sector.

“We must also note that microfinance banks such as Ibile exist to fill the vacuum that traditional/commercial banks cannot fill in terms of providing capital and credit facilities to MSMEs.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of IBILE MFB, Mr. Adegboyega Kazeem, highlighted the bank’s products and services geared toward the economic development of the state.

Kazeem, who noted that the bank was an opportunity for the people of the state to start or grow their businesses, added that the bank was prepared to come to the rescue of MSMEs in the state.

“We have mandate to provide essential banking services and make loans available to residents and small businesses owners in the state.

“As a corporate entity, our utmost priority is to provide value-added services to the people of the state,” he said.

According to him, Ibile is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria on the N220 billion Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises Development Fund to enable it to disburse low interest loans to qualified MSMEs.

He added that the bank was also partnering with the Bank of Industry and other intervention funds both foreign and domestic to increase access to finance and capital by MSMEs. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos inaugurates Ibile Microfinance Bank

— 30th June 2017

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, inaugurated its microfinance bank, restating its avowed commitment to poverty reduction and employment generation in the state. Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade, gave the assurance at the official unveiling of Ibile Microfinance Bank at its  head office situated at No. 121, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja. He said the…

Share

  • Lagos inaugurates Ibile Microfinance Bank, says committed to poverty reduction

    — 30th June 2017

    The Lagos State Government on Friday inaugurated its microfinance bank, restating its avowed commitment to poverty reduction and employment generation in the state. The Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akinyemi Ashade, gave the assurance at the official unveiling of Ibile Microfinance Bank at its  head office situated at No. 121, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja. He said the…

    Share

  • Quit notice to Igbo has political undertone – Group

    — 30th June 2017

    From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI The leadership of the United Eastern Congress Youths believes that the recent quit order issued to the Igbo living in the northern part of the country by a coalition of Arewa youths has a political undertone as none of the youths leaders have been arrested for trying to incite ethnic violence…

    Share

  • Buhari fast recovering in London hospital, says APC

    — 30th June 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Muhammadu Buhari is fast recovering from his illness, contrary to allegations that he is on life support. The National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, gave the assurance in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the end of a meeting between the party`s National Working Committee (NWC)…

    Share

  • Arik Air resumes Abuja-Accra flights July 17, says CEO

    — 30th June 2017

    Arik Air, Nigeria’s largest carrier, says it will resume daily flight operations between Abuja and Accra, Ghana on July 17. The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, disclosed this  on Friday in Lagos that the resumption of flights between the two countries was part of efforts to satisfy the company’s customers. Ilegbodu said flights…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share