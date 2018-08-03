Lagos hosts state Assemblies’ Speakers today

Speakers of the 36 state houses of assembly will converge on Lagos between today and Sunday to deliberate on national issues, especially those that have to do with the legislative arm of government.

The meeting, according to a statement by Chairman, Lagos House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Princess Adefunmilayo Tejuoso, takes place at the Radison Blue Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja.

The visiting speakers, who will be hosted by the Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, will attend a dinner today by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Papers will be presented tomorrow. The speakers will visit the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu.

A communique of their resolutions is expected after deliberations.