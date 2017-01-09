The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th January 2017 - Ekiti varsity staff disrupt freshers’ orientation, paralyse activities
9th January 2017 - ‘Menstrual Leave’ for women? Why not, say Abujans
9th January 2017 - Fearing Boko Haram infiltration, Kebbi to vet returnees
9th January 2017 - Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children
9th January 2017 - Buhari, other West African leaders in crucial talks over Gambia
9th January 2017 - Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades
9th January 2017 - Saraki mourns late ex-Niger gov, Kure
9th January 2017 - Senate’ll give priority to passage of 2017 Budget – Spokesman
9th January 2017 - IBB, Kalu, Wike mourn Kure
9th January 2017 - Former Niger gov, Kure, dies in German hospital
Home / National / Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades

Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades

— 9th January 2017

The Lagos State Government has begun the protection of all monumental arcades from street traders, hawkers and other environmental nuisances.

The Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement, on Monday, that the monuments were cultural heritage and played other important roles.

“They are to preserve cultural heritage and also to serve as achieves for academic research; others are provided just for relaxation and are named after heroes of this country.

“The Tinubu Arcade which was re-constructed by the incumbent administration is named after Madam Efunroje Tinubu (1810 -1887), a female aristocrat and trader during the pre-colonial and colonial period in Nigeria.

“Tinubu Monumental Arcade has been seriously abused with environmental nuisances, particularly street traders and hawkers who by extension now blocked road setbacks and walkways constructed around the arcade,’’ the statement said.

It added that the government was ready to use the full strength of the law in dissuading street trading in and around the monuments.

“The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force, led by the Chairman, Olayinka Egbeyemi, dislodged street traders/hawkers with officials of Kick Against Indiscipline ‘KAI’ around Tinubu Monumental Arcade located at Lagos Island Local Government Area of the state.

“The Chairman disclosed that environmental nuisances, particularly street trading/hawking around Tinubu Square and all other monumental arcades, provided by Governor Akinwumi Ambode is worrisome.

“SP Egbeyemi, further discloses that the agency will strictly implement the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws on any arrested street traders/hawkers causing environmental nuisances besides and around all monumental arcades across the State.

“He enjoins market leaders across the state to warn traders and hawkers to immediately stop displaying and selling their wares besides and around all monumental arcades provided by the government.

“The traders are advised not to extend their trading activities beyond areas strictly earmarked for market by the government.

“Anyone arrested selling on road setbacks and walkways across the state will be charge to environmental courts and have their wares confiscated,’’ the statement said.

It added that the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) had relocated from Ikeja to Multi-purpose Agency complex, Bolade, Oshodi, opposite the Arena complex.

According to the statement, the relocation which equally affected some other government agencies is meant to strengthen their operations.  (NAN)

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti varsity staff disrupt freshers’ orientation, paralyse activities

— 9th January 2017

From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Non-accademic staff of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday, disrupted the orientation programme for freshers into the institution with fierce protest of alleged non-payment of their salaries and other entitlements. Parents and guardians of the fresh students who accompanied their wards were disappointed when they met the main…

  • Fearing Boko Haram infiltration, Kebbi to vet returnees

    — 9th January 2017

    (By Olanrewaju Lawal – BIRNIN KEBBI) Fearing a resurgent Boko Haram, the Kebbi state government is screening returning residents of Bunza local government area of the state. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, who confirmed this development to journalists on Monday, January 9, noted that leaders of each community in the state are being…

  • Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children

    — 9th January 2017

    From Linus Oota, Lafia Nasarawa State Police Command said they have rescued 12 children from a suspected child trafficker, identified as Nuhu Adams. Adam claims he is an evangelist. Parading the suspect, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Bello, said his men received intelligence report on December 16, 2016 that the suspect had in his…

  • Buhari, other West African leaders in crucial talks over Gambia

    — 9th January 2017

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to resolve the brewing political impasse in The Gambia. President Buhari is the Chief Mediator, while immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama is the co-Mediator appointed by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS…

  • Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades

    — 9th January 2017

    The Lagos State Government has begun the protection of all monumental arcades from street traders, hawkers and other environmental nuisances. The Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement, on Monday, that the monuments were cultural heritage and played other important roles. “They are to preserve cultural heritage and…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351