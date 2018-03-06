The Sun News
Lagos govt commends The Sun, seeks cooperation

— 6th March 2018

• Explains new Land Use Charge regime

Gilbert Ekezie

 The Lagos State Government has commended The Sun for being a worthy partner in the task of developing the state to a mega city status.

Speaking yesterday, during a courtesy visit to corporate headquarters of The Sun Publishing Limited, Commissioner for Information, Kehinde Bamigbetan, said the newspaper has contributed immensely to good governance in the state.

The commissioner, who led a team made up of the permanent secretary, directors and key officers of the Lagos State Ministry of Information, said the state government appreciates the good relationship with The Sun, while appealing for more cooperation.

“The Sun has done a lot for the Lagos State government in the area of proper information dissemination. And, we want you to continue to be our friend, as that will create more room to bring the expected change in governance and to see Lagos as a big family,” he said.

Bamigbetan said the state government is in a hurry to develop the state and needs genuine friends, who would “tell us where we are wrong, so we can amend as well have the opportunity to explain our own side of the story.”

Describing The Sun as a true voice of the nation, the commissioner assured on the state government’s readiness to work with the newspaper to explain its programmes and policies.

“Our agencies are poised to push out information to the public arena for people to know what is going on. This is because it is only when you engage the public that they will obey the law, pay their taxes to the government and be good citizens. We need The Sun to do this,” he said.

On the new land use charge regime, the commissioner said government has not done any review in the last 15 years.

He said the review of the land use charge became necessary because it had become outdated.

He said the state government needs more sources of revenue to finance projects that would make residents more comfortable.

Bamigbetan said the state government is doing its best to cater for the needs of the people as social infrastructure are being put in place for the good of residents.

Explaining the recent problem of refuse in the city, the commissioner said it was as a result of transition from the old order to the new regime in the administration of waste disposal.

He assured that the teething problem being experienced in waste management by Vision Scope, the company saddled with the responsibility, would soon be overcome.

Earlier, Managing Director of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, thanked the commissioner and his team for the visit and for extending the hand of friendship to the newspaper.

He said The Sun, believing that when government does something good it should be encouraged, once published a 10-page pullout entitled “Ambode’s Signature”, wherein achievements of the Lagos State governor were showcased.

On the profile of The Sun, Mr. Osagie said with three printing plants across the country, the newspaper gets to every nook and cranny of the country every day, serving news and information fresh

He said The Sun, being the “Voice of the Nation,” stands for the Nigerian people at all times, having become a public trust.

“The Sun is a public trust. We are the voice of the voiceless and for those who govern well. That was why we chose Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as our Governor of the Year 2017. He is doing well. We hope he will continue to do well in the coming years,” Osagie said.

He said The Sun has always stood for good governance and will continue to hold government accountable for the good of the people and country.

6th March 2018

Gilbert Ekezie  The Lagos State Government has commended The Sun for being a worthy partner in the task of developing the state to a mega city status. Speaking yesterday, during a courtesy visit to corporate headquarters of The Sun Publishing Limited, Commissioner for Information, Kehinde Bamigbetan, said the…

