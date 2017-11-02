The Sun News
Latest
2nd November 2017 - Lagos gets new Head of Service
2nd November 2017 - Umahi fires Justice commissioner, appoints replacement
2nd November 2017 - NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti
2nd November 2017 - 2019: I don’t begrudge my opponents – Okowa
2nd November 2017 - PDP mourns passing of Jide Tinubu
2nd November 2017 - Drama as Reps shout down Buhari’s 2018 budget presentation request
2nd November 2017 - Labour leader, two others murdered in Kogi
2nd November 2017 - Breaking: Buhari presents 2018 budget proposal to NASS next Tuesday
2nd November 2017 - Igbo’ll vote massively for Buhari in 2019, says Orji Kalu
2nd November 2017 - Bagudu orders payment of ex-corps allowances
Home / National / Lagos gets new Head of Service

Lagos gets new Head of Service

— 2nd November 2017

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, approved the appointment of Mrs. Folasade Sidikatu Adesoye as the 20th Head of Service (HOS) in the State.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Mrs. Adesoye’s appointment, will take effect on November 11, 2017, following the statutory retirement of the outgoing HOS, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola on November 10, 2017.

The new HoS was first appointed into the Lagos State Civil Service on December 28, 1983 as an Accountant and has served in several ministries.

She was elevated into the Body of Permanent Secretaries in 2010 and was deployed to the Civil Service Pensions Office where she served till August 2015 when she was deployed to the Office of Local Government Establishment, Training and Pensions Office. In 2016, she was asked to serve in the same capacity as Permanent Secretary, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Until her appointment, she was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Governor Ambode thanked the outgoing HOS, Mrs. Ademola for her meritorious service to the State and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Post Views: 33
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos gets new Head of Service

— 2nd November 2017

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, approved the appointment of Mrs. Folasade Sidikatu Adesoye as the 20th Head of Service (HOS) in the State. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Mrs. Adesoye’s appointment, will take effect on November 11, 2017, following the statutory retirement…

  • Umahi fires Justice commissioner, appoints replacement

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, sacked the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Augustine Nwankwegu. According to a statement signed by the governor’s Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke, Governor Umahi said Nwankwegu was relieved of his appointment for “acts inconsistent with his official duties.” The statement further…

  • NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti

    — 2nd November 2017

    The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has extended the services of 12 corps members in the 2016 Batch B, Stream 1, posted to Ekiti, by three months for offences bordering on misconduct and truancy. Mrs Eze Ukagha, the NYSC Coordinator in Ekiti, announced this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, during the passing out ceremony of 1,739…

  • 2019: I don’t begrudge my opponents – Okowa

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Delta State, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that does not begrudge those eying his plum office. Okowa who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he is rather focused on giving vent to the mandate that was given…

  • PDP mourns passing of Jide Tinubu

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the death of his son, Jide. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the opposition party described the death of death of Jide Tinubu as “sad, shocking and very…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share