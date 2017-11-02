Lagos gets new Head of Service

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, approved the appointment of Mrs. Folasade Sidikatu Adesoye as the 20th Head of Service (HOS) in the State.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Mrs. Adesoye’s appointment, will take effect on November 11, 2017, following the statutory retirement of the outgoing HOS, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola on November 10, 2017.

The new HoS was first appointed into the Lagos State Civil Service on December 28, 1983 as an Accountant and has served in several ministries.

She was elevated into the Body of Permanent Secretaries in 2010 and was deployed to the Civil Service Pensions Office where she served till August 2015 when she was deployed to the Office of Local Government Establishment, Training and Pensions Office. In 2016, she was asked to serve in the same capacity as Permanent Secretary, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Until her appointment, she was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Governor Ambode thanked the outgoing HOS, Mrs. Ademola for her meritorious service to the State and wished her well in her future endeavours.