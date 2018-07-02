Lagos fuel fire ignites panic in Apapa, Mile 2, Kirikiri

Earlier, in July, 2008, there had been another fuel tanker explosion in the same axis. About 5am, a petrol tanker fell, spilling its contents on the road before exploding. The explosion resulted in a huge inferno. Ten persons, including a pregnant woman, were killed in the incident just as many others sustained injuries. Six vehicles and valuable property were also razed.

Queries for regulators

Since the incident, angry Nigerians have been pouring out their emotions. They observed that fuel tanker explosions have become a regular affair in the country and wondered why the authorities appeared too incapacitated to curtail the menace of tanker drivers.

In his reaction to the incident, popular comedian, Ali Baba, said: “In organised societies, where traffic is a major issue, tankers and heavy duty vehicles move at night or at specified times. In developed climes, Ministry of Transport agencies are as serious as the police force. In some other climes that have deep shores like we do, only one port cannot be used for discharge of staples like fuel.

And even then, fuel and transportation of inflammable contents are done in controlled methods.

“We are a lawless country. If government tries to organise these same tankers now, they will go on strike, shut down the economy and day to day running, and we will let them continue. Bet me, more tankers will fall. Nothing will be done. Nothing.”

In an article, spokesman of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Adegbenro Adebanjo, said beyond the mechanical problems, the personality of drivers of fuel trucks should be critically examined.

His words: “The physical and mental state of the drivers of the vehicles and their assistants (motor boys) could be largely responsible for the growing rash of accidents of the magnitude that occurred on Otedola Bridge. Some of the drivers are not well trained to handle such vehicles while a number of them do not possess the right mental and physical capabilities to be on the road. And of course they are also forced by accidents or design to work beyond the threshold of their resilience. It is inconceivable for a driver to be behind the wheel for 72 hours without taking time to rest properly. Some of the drivers routinely drive for between two and four days nonstop. They are simply accidents waiting to happen. And when their vehicles are the types that convey inflammable liquids like petrol, diesel and gas, they are simply moving time bombs on the roads, unknown to other road users.”

Adebanjo also had some tips for the authorities, especially the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on how a recurrence could be prevented.

Hear him: “The Lagos tragedy should be a wakeup call to the FRSC to reappraise its enforcement mechanism. It’s not enough for FRSC officials to flag down erring motorists or over-speeding tanker drivers on the highway. Time has come for a coordinated approach to put a stop to this avoidable carnage. It will not be out of place to begin a regime of examination of the state of tankers and other articulated vehicles and random tests of drivers at loading bays, ports, depots and other points where they converge. The drivers should be tested for drugs and when it is discovered that they are mentally or physically impaired, they should be stopped from driving. The FRSC should also ensure that it enforces its policy on speed limiting device to the letter. Only certified drivers and vehicles should be on the roads. Those who employ the drivers should also be more concerned with their physical and mental wellbeing and physical welfare. Some of the drivers are too young to drive while some of them are also too old to drive. They should also be trained and retrained and taught the value of human lives. Governments at all levels should begin the comprehensive enforcement of all relevant laws and regulations relating to road safety and safe driving.”