The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
11th September 2016 - 71-yr-old man strangled while asleep
11th September 2016 - Lagos fish farmers lose millions to flood
11th September 2016 - Real reason Hausa, Fulani clashed in Lagos –Hausa leader
11th September 2016 - Agwaza: Benue’s underworld king unmasked
11th September 2016 - King Sunny Ade at 70: I never knew I’d make it this big in music
11th September 2016 - My marriage, a secret –D’banj
11th September 2016 - Chibok girls/terror suspects swap deal
11th September 2016 - EPL: Iheanacho breaks derby record
11th September 2016 - Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: FIFA endorses October 9 for Zambia, Eagles
11th September 2016 - Ambode to intensify sports development
Home / Features / Lagos fish farmers lose millions to flood
Flood

Lagos fish farmers lose millions to flood

— 11th September 2016

By Sijibomi Fatayo

Members of the Erunwen Balogun Cooperative Agric Multipurpose Society in Ikorodu, Lagos State suffered a huge setback when floodwater surged into their fishponds.
The cooperators said they incurred huge losses estimated in the millions as the hundreds of thousands of catfish they had taken pains to nurture to mid-maturity were washed away into the open lagoon.
Their trouble began when rain started falling non-stop from Saturday, August 27 till late night on Sunday, August 28, 2016, before it subsided. The resulting flood flowing from different parts of the metropolis emptied into the stream, which rose and overflowed its banks. As water would naturally find its level, the excess water invaded the ponds, overflowed the barriers established to keep the fish within the ponds. As the water level was higher than the barriers, the fish were swept away.
This unfortunate outcome expectedly caused the fish-farmers deep anguish, when viewed against the background that they invested huge amounts to develop the ponds.
As part of measures to boost the economy and reduce importation of foods and agricultural produce that can be sourced in the country, while creating employment, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) barred 40 products, including frozen products (especially fish) from accessing the foreign exchange window. The enforcement of the ban on the items took a toll on the price of the products in the markets across the country. Many people therefore turned to buying fishes from the local fish farms, thereby encouraging many people to invest in fish farming. The downpour buffeting Lagos in recent times, has left earthen pond fish farmers in panic mode.
The farmers took steps to protect their growing fish from being washed away, but in the light of what happened, the measures failed to achieve the objective as the fish were carried away by the flood.
Lamenting his loss, one of the farmers, Obalusi Ajayi, 45, who had been into farming for nine years, said that after the first time his fish were washed away on June 15, 2016, he had to buy wire-mesh, anchored it on the bed of the pond, so that when flood water flowed into the pond, the fishes would remain. Sadly, the last weekend of August brought more rain than they bargained for as his investment of N1.5 million went with the rain.
“Looking at the climatic change and the weather forecast, you can see that the level of rainfall has been higher than every other year which made it difficult for our own preventive measures to absorb the water that came. Like what happened in the last week of August, which was the highest, in fact, we could not even swim to the ponds, no one could go into the ponds; the flood overflowed the barrier we put in. The devastation was enormous, now we are scared to begin gathering money again to invest because of the fear of losing the money. There is no way a farmer can gather strength to do such a project,” he said.
Mrs Olubunmi Lawal, an indigene of Ogun State who relocated to Nigeria from the United Kingdom in 2013, nine years after her husband’s death went into fish-farming in 2014. She bought acres of land in the swamps to build her ponds. A seller of poultry feeds and medicine, she employed someone to mind her shop while she spends her days tending the fish. The losses she experienced this year was a huge blow; she is still shell-shocked by the loss of N8 million to the flood in one year.
Her words: “It is only God who has kept us all standing. We are talking of over a hundred ponds only in Erunwen, which runs into millions of naira. The Federal Government kept telling us to come back home to rebuild and invest in our country. Those of us who came back, we are regretting that we did. I came back to engage in commercial farming, and now I am wondering if I have not made a huge mistake. I lost N8 million naira in four to five months. I lost 17 ponds the first time in June and now 10 ponds in August. The Federal Government is encouraging farming but they are not doing what they need to do. Farming is not just about planting. There are other angles to agriculture. All that people are shouting for is rice. Rice is carbohydrate. If they have the rice, where is the protein they also need to eat? Fish gives protein. Yet, you are not encouraging farmers in that area. Poultry farmers are groaning. I have people who come and buy feed here. What they use it for, they can’t get their money back. What is the government doing to encourage us? At least I have heard of two people who died. The last time, I heard someone from Erunwen died. This time around, because it affected so many people, in Ijebu-Ode, two people died. They nurtured fish for nine months. It costs more than a million to nurture one pond. So for someone to see 10 ponds go just like that, the man just collapsed immediately. He didn’t get to the hospital. He died there. You just have to turn your mind away from this disaster, otherwise something will hit you. I have a child in the university and another child in secondary school. I am a widow myself. If I allow this stress to kill me again, who is going to care for my children?”
On his part, Lawal further said that a lot of them borrowed money from banks to continue after the flood took away the fish they got with their own personal money. Now that the water has taken the fish away, they all wonder how to pay back their debts.
The chairman of the association, Mr. Abdulrasak Jaiyesinmi, 57, who lost 19 ponds of full baked fish in June valued at N9.7million was so downcast, he could not speak to Sunday Sun. Another member, Mr. Fayemi who started fish farming in 2012 lost N2.7 million and does not have a single fish in any of his ponds.
Today, many of them are idle and their workers are at home because there are no fish to tend anymore. With several of the fish farming settlements affected, no fewer than 100 workers have been thrown out of jobs. The indigent people in the area who beg the farmers for fish to feed their families are also at a loss because they don’t get anymore.
Mr. Clement Abayomi said that he was not used to sleeping in the afternoon because he had to be at work before sunrise and leave at the sunset but due to the recent happenings, he has been sleeping in the afternoons to wile away time and calm himself down.

The genesis
Secretary of the Association, Mr Ajayi told Sunday Sun that the Fish Farmers Association which was registered as a cooperative and had existed for the past 12 years. Occupying nothing less than 15 acres of land in the swamps, so that ponds could be constructed in the natural habitat of the fish, the farmers had never experienced the problem of flood or too much water until construction work began on the Awolowo Road in Ikorodu and canals were diverted into the swamp. Later, a dredging equipment was brought to channel the canal to its right route but it stopped just three kilometers to the fish farm. Due to this, there was no way the excess water would spread. The first experience they had was in 2012 when they lost a lot of fish. Although their plight was communicated to government in writing, Ajayi said they didn’t get any meaningful response. To avoid reoccurrence, the farmers put wire mesh in each of the ponds to bar the fish from going out of the ponds should the water level rise. Sadly, the pressure of the water which went into the swamps in June was so high, it crashed the wire mesh and the fish went out with the water.
Mrs Lawal narrated how she and another farmer tried to save their fish but they saw death and had to give up: “Alfa and myself work together. We entered the farm by six in the morning. The rain began while we were there. Gradually, it gathered and got to my upper chest region (indicated above her breast region) because we were trying to save the fish. Some minutes after 7pm, we said, ‘Look if God wants to save these fish, He will keep them here. We managed to come out and by then, you could not see any pond or swamp. To even walk out of where we were was a big problem. So because it rained overnight the second time, before we got to the farm, the water had overtaken the whole farm.”

The way forward
The farmers who said most of them are retired and have plunged their life savings into this business only to have it taken away from them pleaded that the state government should come to complete the canal project, which was left half way. Ajaiy affirmed that several letters had been written to the Director of Fishery in the Ministry of Agriculture who contacted the Ministry of Environment but got back to that cooperative that there is no budget for completing the road. Alfa, one of the farmers said: “There is a canal from Water Corporation at Ota –Ona. All they need to do is dredge the remaining few kilometers and link it to the major canal from Ota Ona to Igbe. The major thing that we want is the channeling of the carnal. This rainy period is when the fish will eat and do well. This government can help us with feeds and production of the fingerlings. But first, the canal problem must be solved. We cannot do fish farming unless that is done else we will continue to lose money.”

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NDLEA

Female pilgrim in NDLEA net excretes six more wraps of cocaine

— 11th September 2016

ONE week after she excreted 76 pellets of drugs that tested positive to cocaine, Ms. Binuyo Basari Iyabo, a pilgrim who was recently arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during the outward screening of passengers on an Emirates flight from Abuja to Medina, through Dubai, has excreted six more wraps of the…

  • MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Muslim pilgrims are seen on the Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy), where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his final sermon, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2015, ahead of the climax of hajj. Muslim pilgrims, dressed in white, headed to Mount Arafat, in western Saudi Arabia, to take part in the main rituals of the annual hajj and to become pilgrims on the eve of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice). (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

    Today is Arafat Day

    — 11th September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Over two million pilgrims from all over the world, including Nigerians, will today converge on Mount Arafat (the mount of Mercy) as this year’s hajj climaxes in Saudi Arabia. The 9th Day of Dul-Hijjah is usually designated as the Arafat Day when millions of pilgrims gather at the plain of Arafat as…

  • damilola

    ENTREPRENEUR: Why I never chased a university degree –Damilola Jegede, financial technology expert

    — 11th September 2016

    By Bolatito Adebayo Naira Box is a digital wallet which enables you to shop without the burden and risk of carrying cash. It was founded by Tokunbo Adetona, Damilola Jegede and Jay Chikezie. Recently, Sunday Sun spoke to Damilola Jegede, the CEO and head developer at Naira Box.  Damilola Jegede, a financial technology expert, has…

  • Chris

    unstable exchange rate, ignorance limit e-commerce –Chris Udeji, CEO, Adiba Online Shopping Limited

    — 11th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Business, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Adiba Online Shopping Limited, Chris Udeji, only thrives if government provides the enabling environment to international standards. In this interview, the Enugu-born businessman who chairs one of the leading online shopping malls in the country, fields questions on e-commerce shedding light on the administration …

  • Yetunde

    Yetunde Ogunnubi: Her world of fashion, PR and marketing

    — 11th September 2016

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) Yetty Ogunnubi’s elegance will definitely knock you over, when you meet her the first time. Her elan strikes you in a way you can’t deny. Little wonder therefore she made a perfect success of the annual Yetty D Fashion Show in London, which she launched 14 years ago. In the course…

  • Buhari-Presides-Over-FEC-Meeting-620x330

    ‘August 27: If I should start to talk’ (1)

    — 11th September 2016

    By J.K. Randle President Muhammadu Buhari has already fired the first salvo by reminding us of the epochal event that changed the history of our country and re-configured the economic/social trajectory of our beloved nation on 27th August 1985.  He was removed by his military colleagues in what was termed a “bloodless” coup d’etat (an…

  • Ex NBA

    Recession: How Nigeria slipped into mess

    — 11th September 2016

    By ex-NBA president By Chidi Obineche Former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA and acclaimed pro-democracy activist Dr Olisa Agbakoba tells of the magic wand that will pull the country out of the economic woods by the middle of 2017. The maritime lawyer, who is also a graduate of the London School of Economics,…

  • babatope

    Chief Ebenezer Babatope: I’m a voracious newspaper reader

    — 11th September 2016

    By Onyedika Agbedo ALTHOUGH his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general elections, Chief Ebenezer Babatope is one of the PDP chieftains that have remained politically active ever since. It is either he is proffering solutions to steer his party out of the internal…

  • Ahmad

    The Parliament: Kwara 8th Assembly: Marching in the stable footprints of Oloye

    — 11th September 2016

    From LAYI OLANREWAJU, lIorin Kwara State has a peculiar political terrain where consensus institutionalized by the late strongman of Kwara politics, Dr. Olusola Saraki, has become the norm.The consensus politics has been the hallmark of Saraki’s politics which he once said was the best measure to minimize intra-party conflict.With Saraki’s demise, his first son, Bukola…

  • militancy

    Niger Delta crisis: Militant confusion

    — 11th September 2016

    ■ Dialogue option in jeopardy as Army flags-off ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ ■ Embrace government’s peace moves, experts warn militants By Onyedika Agbedo IN SPITE of the ceasefire announced by militant groups in the Niger Delta, the security situation in the region still remains precarious. Analysts, however, believe that the multiplicity of militant groups in the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351