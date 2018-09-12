– The Sun News
12th September 2018 - Lagos federal lawmaker picks Imo guber form
12th September 2018 - 2019: Tinubu dumps Ambode, backs Sanwoolu for Lagos gov
12th September 2018 - APC defectors weak, selfish – Buhari
12th September 2018 - The men who want to rule Lagos
12th September 2018 - Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to rig 2019 elections – Wike
12th September 2018 - Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council
12th September 2018 - Dogara to contest in 2019, silent on party
12th September 2018 - Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola
12th September 2018 - Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo
12th September 2018 - NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe
FEDERAL LAWMAKER - TONY NWULU

Lagos federal lawmaker picks Imo guber form

— 12th September 2018

National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, handed over the forms to the federal lawmaker, after he confirmed payment of N3 million cost of the forms.

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Tony Nwulu, a federal lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency of Lagos State, has officially joined the race to replace Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, in 2019.

READ ALSO: Why I sponsored Not Too Young to Run Bill  – Nwulu, PDP Reps member

He led supporters to the headquarters of United Progressive Party (UPP) in Abuja, yesterday, to pick the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, handed over the forms to the federal lawmaker, after he confirmed payment of N3 million cost of the forms.

Okorie assured him that the party will mobilise support for him and other aspirants under the party to ensure that victory is guaranteed at the polls next year.

Nwulu, in his remarks, thanked the party for giving him the platform to pursue his gubernatorial ambition and promised to ensure that the flag of the party fly high at the polls.

He promised to promote the rule of law when elected as next Imo governor and also, encouraged Imo people to queue behind him.

“The UPP holds greater promise for Imo people. Its symbol, the tiger, symbolises strength and power. It has been energised and strategically positioned to take over power in Imo state in 2019 and we will enthrone genuine leadership, accountability, responsiveness and transparency in government.”

