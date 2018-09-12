Lagos federal lawmaker picks Imo guber form

National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, handed over the forms to the federal lawmaker, after he confirmed payment of N3 million cost of the forms.

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Tony Nwulu, a federal lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency of Lagos State, has officially joined the race to replace Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, in 2019.

He led supporters to the headquarters of United Progressive Party (UPP) in Abuja, yesterday, to pick the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

Okorie assured him that the party will mobilise support for him and other aspirants under the party to ensure that victory is guaranteed at the polls next year.

Nwulu, in his remarks, thanked the party for giving him the platform to pursue his gubernatorial ambition and promised to ensure that the flag of the party fly high at the polls.

He promised to promote the rule of law when elected as next Imo governor and also, encouraged Imo people to queue behind him.

“The UPP holds greater promise for Imo people. Its symbol, the tiger, symbolises strength and power. It has been energised and strategically positioned to take over power in Imo state in 2019 and we will enthrone genuine leadership, accountability, responsiveness and transparency in government.”