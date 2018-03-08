The Sun News
8th March 2018 - Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse
8th March 2018 - Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads
8th March 2018 - How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents
8th March 2018 - Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma
8th March 2018 - Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail
8th March 2018 - Independent day bombing: Charles Okah, Nwabueze bag life sentences
8th March 2018 - Egmont Group: New NFIU bill to save Nigeria from expulsion – Saraki
8th March 2018 - Buhari receives FIFA World Cup trophy, pledges support for Eagles
8th March 2018 - Nigeria’ll make positive impact in Russia – Karembeu
8th March 2018 - Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies
Home / Health / Lagos disowns nursing school admission advertisement

Lagos disowns nursing school admission advertisement

— 8th March 2018

Doris Obinna

Lagos State Government has dissociated itself from advertisement on the Internet calling for application for admission into the state school of nursing.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Modele Osunkiyesi, who made this known through a signed disclaimer notice to the public, said the advertisement was one the activities of unscrupulous group of people.
According to her, the advertisement is a fraud, as dubious people invite unsuspecting individuals to pay into their personal accounts.
“Some go by spurious names and false identities as Dr. Bello of Alimosho General Hospital or Professor Adeleke of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) or Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Igando and they invite unsuspecting individuals to pay into their personal accounts,” Osunkiyesi noted.
The Permanent Secretary urged members of the public to disregard any information on the internet about purported admission forms, adding that all enquiries regarding admission into the state school of nursing should be channeled to the coordinator, Lagos State School of Nursing Complex, Alimosho General Hospital, Igando.
“Lagos State Ministry of Health will not, by text message or e-mail, request any prospective candidate for admission into the Lagos State School of Nursing, Igando to pay any money into an agent’s individual or corporate bank account,” she stated.
Osunkiyesi further added that clarifications regarding sale of forms and admission procedures could be obtained from the following telephone numbers; 08176981957 or 08033061863.
The Permanent Secretary, while also advising members of the public to be vigilant, stated that anyone who deals with these touts does so at his or her own risk.

Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse

— 8th March 2018

• Come hard on Ganduje, El-Rufai, Bello • Declare state chief executives’ highhandedness threat to democracy Fred Itua, Abuja “The problem in Nigeria now is that our democracy is receding and the international community needs to know this. Who says that the Army cannot take over in Nigeria? It is possible. So, let us not…

  • Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads

    — 8th March 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Lagos State government and the military have handed out a 48-hour ultimatum to truck owners, whose vehicles have lined up roads in the state to move them or face the full weight of the law. The decision was the outcome of the meeting with stakeholders, especially truck owners, tank farm owners and…

  • How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents

    — 8th March 2018

    •1,321 killed, 1,181 injured in recent attacks Fred Itua The Senate ad hoc Committee on Security Infrastructure was yesterday greeted with horrifying tales by the Zamfara State government and residents of some communities in Zumi and Maradun local government areas of the state. The committee, during a two-day fact-finding visit to the state, was informed…

  • Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma

    — 8th March 2018

    Saraki, Al-Makura, Ndoma-Egba, others eulogise ex-Nasarawa gov Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Linus Oota, Lafia President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the passing away of their former governor, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, on Tuesday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the family, friends and…

  • Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail

    — 8th March 2018

    Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi, has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on November 19 last year. Bilyaminu was the son of Haliru Bello, former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party. The judge granted the bail following a new motion filed before the court by…

