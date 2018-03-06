The Sun News
Latest
6th March 2018 - Lagos dep. gov. tasks Nigerians on human rights
6th March 2018 - We won’t return to Dapchi school
6th March 2018 - Relationship with host community, our greatest headache –Nwajiuba, VC, FUNAI
6th March 2018 - Shop for funds to pay non-teaching staff, union leader tells FG, council
6th March 2018 - Stop renaming varsities after individuals –Omojuyigbe, Journalism teacher
6th March 2018 - Stakeholders advocate education curriculum review
6th March 2018 - FSTC Uyo rules in science, technology schools contest
6th March 2018 - Cholera outbreak kills 2 in Bauchi
6th March 2018 - ‘How I lost over N100m to herdsmen, farmers’ clashes in Benue’
6th March 2018 - Yaba pupils get free eyeglasses, as groups, bank partner on eye care
Home / National / Lagos dep. gov. tasks Nigerians on human rights

Lagos dep. gov. tasks Nigerians on human rights

— 6th March 2018

Bianca Iboma

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has urged well-meaning Nigerians to support the campaign against the abuse of human rights and privileges that is constituted in the Universal Human Rights.

She stated that everyone deserved the rights to live with dignity and that the many dramatic occurrence infringing into the rights of individuals cannot be tackled by government alone.

The deputy governor stated this in a statement she made during the 2018 Symposium on Human Rights: Personal Privileges, organised by Live Abundantly Initiative, a non-governmental organisation at the jelili Omotola Hall, University of Lagos.

Mrs. Adebule, who was represented by the Director General Quality Assurance in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, said in her address that women and children were very important part of the society and that no society could thrive without making enduring policies concerning them.

She encouraged women to take advantage of the current level of women emancipation initiatives both locally and globally.

“Women should get involved in governance and politics, seeking political positions in order to curb policies that can stop women trafficking and child abuse” she pointed out.

The deputy governor said that government had been active through deliberate policies and sustained efforts to ensure fairness, equity and the full rights of women especially the girl-child.

Also, Initiator of event, Dr. Ama Onyerinma, said the welfare of the citizens should be governments’ priority especially the vulnerable group of which women and the girl-child are a part.

Onyerinma urged government to create a society where the rights of all citizens are respected and upheld.

She added that human rights and privileges differ and people should get information so they could be treated fairly irrespective of gender.

While one of the facilitator, Permanent Secretary of Education District IV, Mrs. Lola Are-Adegbite, who presented a paper titled “Human rights one privileges,” said the rights to live, education  and survival, especially with regards to protection against all forms of abuse have been highlighted for students to understand and become more vocal than ever before.

Adegbite said the 2007 Child Right Law in the state has gone a long way in helping many to be conscious of their rights as a child.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos dep. gov. tasks Nigerians on human rights

— 6th March 2018

Bianca Iboma Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has urged well-meaning Nigerians to support the campaign against the abuse of human rights and privileges that is constituted in the Universal Human Rights. She stated that everyone deserved the rights to live with dignity and that the many dramatic occurrence infringing into the…

  • Cholera outbreak kills 2 in Bauchi

    — 6th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Two people have been confirmed dead in Bauchi, following outbreak  of cholera in the state. Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Ibrahim Gamawa, disclosed this, yesterday, at a press briefing at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Bauchi. Gamawa said out of 20 new cases, two people died at the Abubakar…

  • Lagos govt commends The Sun, seeks cooperation

    — 6th March 2018

    • Explains new Land Use Charge regime Gilbert Ekezie  The Lagos State Government has commended The Sun for being a worthy partner in the task of developing the state to a mega city status. Speaking yesterday, during a courtesy visit to corporate headquarters of The Sun Publishing Limited, Commissioner for Information, Kehinde Bamigbetan, said the…

  • 3 die, scores injured in Ondo auto crash

    — 6th March 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunmte, Akure Three persons yesterday died in an auto crash which occurred along Ondo-Ore Expressroad, close to the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. About 20 persons sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred at Biochem area near the main gate of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo. The accident was…

  • I used education to tackle militancy, insecurity in Bayelsa –Dickson

    — 6th March 2018

    Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, said his administration’s investments in education has drastically reduce militancy and insecurity in the state. The governor said education will continue to assume top priority in the state, stressing that, his Restoration Government has so far invested N70 billion on education in the last six years. Dickson spoke during a…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share