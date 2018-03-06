Lagos dep. gov. tasks Nigerians on human rights

Bianca Iboma

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has urged well-meaning Nigerians to support the campaign against the abuse of human rights and privileges that is constituted in the Universal Human Rights.

She stated that everyone deserved the rights to live with dignity and that the many dramatic occurrence infringing into the rights of individuals cannot be tackled by government alone.

The deputy governor stated this in a statement she made during the 2018 Symposium on Human Rights: Personal Privileges, organised by Live Abundantly Initiative, a non-governmental organisation at the jelili Omotola Hall, University of Lagos.

Mrs. Adebule, who was represented by the Director General Quality Assurance in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, said in her address that women and children were very important part of the society and that no society could thrive without making enduring policies concerning them.

She encouraged women to take advantage of the current level of women emancipation initiatives both locally and globally.

“Women should get involved in governance and politics, seeking political positions in order to curb policies that can stop women trafficking and child abuse” she pointed out.

The deputy governor said that government had been active through deliberate policies and sustained efforts to ensure fairness, equity and the full rights of women especially the girl-child.

Also, Initiator of event, Dr. Ama Onyerinma, said the welfare of the citizens should be governments’ priority especially the vulnerable group of which women and the girl-child are a part.

Onyerinma urged government to create a society where the rights of all citizens are respected and upheld.

She added that human rights and privileges differ and people should get information so they could be treated fairly irrespective of gender.

While one of the facilitator, Permanent Secretary of Education District IV, Mrs. Lola Are-Adegbite, who presented a paper titled “Human rights one privileges,” said the rights to live, education and survival, especially with regards to protection against all forms of abuse have been highlighted for students to understand and become more vocal than ever before.

Adegbite said the 2007 Child Right Law in the state has gone a long way in helping many to be conscious of their rights as a child.