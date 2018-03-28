The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - Lagos declares work-free day, as Buhari visits tomorrow
28th March 2018 - FG re-introduces History in school curriculum
28th March 2018 - INEC suspends 205 staff over roles in 2015 polls
28th March 2018 - 2019: Atiku formally joins presidential race
28th March 2018 - Election sequence: Senate probes bribery allegation
27th March 2018 - Man abandons wife for delivering triplets in Edo
27th March 2018 - Bureaucracy, Nigeria’s major challenge – Okorocha
27th March 2018 - ESUT talks tough on impersonation, indecent dressing among students
27th March 2018 - TETFund commissions projects in Taraba poly
27th March 2018 - Nigerian authorities assure travellers of airport security during Easter
Home / Cover / National / Lagos declares work-free day, as Buhari visits tomorrow

Lagos declares work-free day, as Buhari visits tomorrow

— 28th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has declared tomorrow a work-free day, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day visit.

During the visit, the president will attend a Colluquim marking the 66th birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Eko Hotels and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos. 

Addressing a press conference , yesterday, the state’s Commissiomer of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi,  said during the visit, Buhari will also commission the bus terminal built by the state government in Ikeja.

The terminal is one of 13 of such terminals being constructed across the state in the first phase of the project by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration.

The commissioner also disclosed that president Buhari would also undertake a tour of the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, among other scheduled visits.

To make the presidential visit a  hitch-free, Edgal disclosed that there will be road diversion and pleaded with Lagosians to bear with the situation. He listed Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Agege Motor Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Old Marina in Ikoyi, a section of Eko Hotels among other roads that would be closed to traffic, and warned members of the National  Union of Road Transport Workers, as well as motorcycle riders to steer off restricted roads.

“To ensure smooth, security-free visit of the president, we would need to do some diversions. Some certain roads will be closed at certain times; some diversions will be made but I want to use this opportunity to appeal for the support and understanding of Lagosians that this temporary road closures and diversions might cause a little inconvenience.

“We want the people to bear with us; and ensure that we all join hands together to make the visit of Mr. President not only hitch-free but, also, very memorable.

“The road closures and diversions will be very temporary and immediately the president leaves, a certain location, that area will be opened very quickly for the public.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos declares work-free day, as Buhari visits tomorrow

— 28th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government has declared tomorrow a work-free day, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day visit. During the visit, the president will attend a Colluquim marking the 66th birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Eko Hotels and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos. …

  • FG re-introduces History in school curriculum

    — 28th March 2018

    The Federal Government has ordered the reintroduction of history as an independent subject into basic and junior secondary schools in the country. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who gave the directive, at the launch of History Curriculum and Teacher’s Guide in Abuja, said it would allow students know the history of the country. History…

  • INEC suspends 205 staff over roles in 2015 polls

    — 28th March 2018

    Ihenacho Nwosu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended 205 staff over various “unwholesome roles” in the 2015 general election. Commission Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in a keynote address at a national colloquium organised by the Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG), in Abuja, yesterday. Yakubu said the interdiction, recommended by INEC’s…

  • 2019: Atiku formally joins presidential race

    — 28th March 2018

    • Nigerians must sack APC –Wike Tony John, Port Harcourt Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared  intent  to contest for the presidency in 2019.  Atiku made his intention known in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday. This was just as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, declared that Nigerians must take up the solemn responsibility of…

  • Election sequence: Senate probes bribery allegation

    — 28th March 2018

    • Pro-Buhari senators go to court Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate has begun a probe of allegations that Senators and members of the House of Representatives were being bribed by unnamed persons in the Presidency to scuttle plans by the leadership of the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act (Amendment)…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share