Lagos declares work-free day, as Buhari visits tomorrow

Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has declared tomorrow a work-free day, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day visit.

During the visit, the president will attend a Colluquim marking the 66th birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Eko Hotels and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Addressing a press conference , yesterday, the state’s Commissiomer of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi, said during the visit, Buhari will also commission the bus terminal built by the state government in Ikeja.

The terminal is one of 13 of such terminals being constructed across the state in the first phase of the project by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration.

The commissioner also disclosed that president Buhari would also undertake a tour of the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, among other scheduled visits.

To make the presidential visit a hitch-free, Edgal disclosed that there will be road diversion and pleaded with Lagosians to bear with the situation. He listed Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Agege Motor Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Old Marina in Ikoyi, a section of Eko Hotels among other roads that would be closed to traffic, and warned members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, as well as motorcycle riders to steer off restricted roads.

“To ensure smooth, security-free visit of the president, we would need to do some diversions. Some certain roads will be closed at certain times; some diversions will be made but I want to use this opportunity to appeal for the support and understanding of Lagosians that this temporary road closures and diversions might cause a little inconvenience.

“We want the people to bear with us; and ensure that we all join hands together to make the visit of Mr. President not only hitch-free but, also, very memorable.

“The road closures and diversions will be very temporary and immediately the president leaves, a certain location, that area will be opened very quickly for the public.”