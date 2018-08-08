– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Lagos comes alive for ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open
8th August 2018 - Lash out at someone, not lash
8th August 2018 - AFN doping allegations: Ministerial committee submits report
8th August 2018 - Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3)
8th August 2018 - Brighton wants Tammy Abraham on loan
8th August 2018 - Leicester coach tasks Iheanacho
8th August 2018 - Providing a check on expiry dates of drugs
8th August 2018 - Motivational speaking at a glance
8th August 2018 - The march towards 2019
8th August 2018 - Restoration of good governance in Enugu
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Lagos comes alive for ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open
ITTF Challenge

Lagos comes alive for ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open

— 8th August 2018

The much-anticipated ITTF Challenge Seamaster Nigeria Open begins on Wednesday August 8 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium as heavyweights from 26 countries including host – Nigeria battle for share of $46,000 prize money of the tournament.

169 players made up of 101 men and 68 women will compete in six events at the five-day competition which has become Africa’s elite tournament sanctioned by the world table tennis ruling body – International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

At the press briefing to herald the commencement of the championship, the Tournament Director, Kweku Tandoh, described this year’s tournament has the biggest so far, while adding that with the quality of organization, players across the globe are now willing to be part of the championship.

READ ALSO Amuneke: I’ll coach Super Eagles someday

“We are so excited that the tournament is growing each year and this year we have more countries and players and for us, this goes to show that we are raising and we will continue to do that as long as we are getting the needed support particularly the huge support from our title sponsor – Baba Ijebu and host – Lagos State Government. Everything is set and for the next five days, people will watch the best of table tennis made in Lagos,” Tandoh said.

The Competition Manager, Mounir Bessah, lauded the LOC for always adding colour to the tournament while hoping that more players would be willing to be part of it in future. “I am happy with the organization and ITTF believes the LOC has done a lot to raise the profile of this tournament and I can see improvement every year,” Bessah added.

For the President of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, the host – Lagos State has indeed put Nigeria on the global map by providing the platform for the tournament to thrive.

“We will remain grateful to Lagos State Government for their unflinching support at ensuring that this tournament gets the needed attention globally. We hope others can take a cue from them”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAI MOHAMMED - SARAKI EXIT - KWARA PEOPLE LIBERATED

APC: With Saraki’s exit Kwara people liberated – Lai Mohammed

— 8th August 2018

“As far as the people of Kwara State are concerned, it was as if finally, the state was being liberated… akin to how Nigeria felt on the eve of Independence.” Ismail Omipidan Information and Culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed speaks on happenings in the party and in the polity. What will be your immediate reaction…

  • NASS INVASION

    UK, APC, PDP, Ihedioha, others condemn NASS invasion

    — 8th August 2018

    Yesterday’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Service (DSS), has continued to receive wide condemnation from Nigerians and the international community. Reacting to the incident, the United Kingdom said it is closely monitoring the situation and other political developments in the country. It said it is in favour of a free,…

  • DSS BOSS

    Osinbajo sacks Lawal Daura following Buhari’s nod

    — 8th August 2018

    It was learnt that the meeting coordinated by the sacked DSS boss commenced at about 12.30 a.m. and lasted till about 2 a.m • How Asari-Dokubo’s sister, Boma Goodhead, confronted security operatives • It was coup against democracy – Saraki, Dogara Iheanacho Nwosu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Geoffrey Anyanwu,…

  • SEIYEFA

    FG names Seiyefa acting DSS DG

    — 8th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has named the most senior director in the Department of State Service (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, as the acting Director-General of the service. The Presidency through its official Twitter handle, Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident announced the appointment. It tweeted, “UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior director in the Department of…

  • STAND UP TO DICTATORSHIP

    Resist dictatorship, Wike tells Nigerians

    — 8th August 2018

    “All well-meaning Nigerians should stand up against this dictatorship. All over the world, this has never happened. Nigerians should not stand aloof…” • Condemns assault on National Assembly Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the siege on the National Assembly by security forces, urging Nigerians to rise against dictatorship of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share