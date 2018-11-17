For Ijeoma Okeke, if the mountain cannot come to Mohammed then Mohammed should go to the mountain. “At Carnal Estate, Lagos where I live, private waste disposal operators come to clean it because they pay them every month to clear the waste, but for other places I don’t know if they are not paying. But from Ago road there is waste everywhere, so I think it is the residents that bring them from their houses and leave them on the road. But it is bad, so we want Lagos State to do something about in order to keep everywhere clean. Government should be helping us by employing the services of LAWMA. At least, let that be one thing we are enjoying from them. With the rate of poverty in the country, if they pack the waste, free of charge, it will be part of our dividends of democracy. It could be done once or twice a month. By this, they will be helping in a big way.”

But James Akan, a civil servant, believes we should not put all the blames on the Ambode government. “The new managers are new to the terrain but as time goes on they will adjust to the abnormalities,” he said. “We are always impatient to judge the government. The waste management, I believe, will do something about it, so I am not embittered about it.

“The stakeholders in the state should look into it, because there is agitation all over the land, it does not augur well for anybody. There are so many things that are not working well in the country; it does not mean that the government is careless about it. With a country of over 180 million people, the government needs the cooperation of all of us. Some people drop wastes on the road. Such is bad; all of us are part of government so we should learn to do things well. What we do in my house is that we put the organic materials in the waste bins while we burn the papers. For a long time now in my house we have not taken our waste to the dumpsite, it takes us about a month before we now take them out. People should be self-disciplined. They should caution themselves instead of coming to dump wastes on the road. These people are not adding any value to the society. Government is trying in their own way, if we add our own quota to the society, things can be better.”

The garbage situation in Lagos was so serious as to make the State House of Assembly to pass a unanimous vote, recently, disowning Visionscape, officially appointed by Ambode government to take over the issue of refuse disposal in the state and to ask Private Sector Operators (PSP) to go back to work. It ordered the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to call on the PSP operators to take over the job with immediate effect as a result of the alleged inability of Visionscape, an internationally renowned player in the waste management, to handle the refuse dumps in the state.