The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - Lagos CIBN urges FG to open up critical sectors for investment
27th March 2018 - Buhari: Season of blunders and political point-scoring
27th March 2018 - Jenifer Chidinma 07017665610
27th March 2018 - Switzerland: Buhari signs MoU on return of illegal assets
27th March 2018 - Super Falcons get 40,000 Euros for France friendly
27th March 2018 - CAF, NFF celebrate Taribo West @ 44
27th March 2018 - Man U blocks Tosin Kehinde from Eagles training
27th March 2018 - International friendly: Super Eagles set to feast on Serbia
27th March 2018 - …Mikel sad, frustrated over miss
27th March 2018 - Eagles to wear new home jersey
Home / Business / Lagos CIBN urges FG to open up critical sectors for investment

Lagos CIBN urges FG to open up critical sectors for investment

— 27th March 2018

…Raises income to N15m

 Omodele Adigun

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos State branch, has urged the Federal Government to open up critical sectors of the economy for  investment just as it has jacked up its earnings by 50 per cent.

According to its Chairman, Mr  Kola Abdul, this is to help notch up the global ranking of the country as investment destination.

Abdul, who stated this Saturday at the Annual General Meeting of the Institute in Lagos, opined that Nigeria needs to capitalise on the global liquidity glut  by urgently open sectors that have huge potential to attract and retain large investments.

While enumerating sectors ripe for such investments, the CIBN boss listed rail transportation, power transmission as well as oil and gas,saying that weak commodity prices brought the country to its knees and truncated its economic growth,

He stated: ”It has been said that weak commodity prices brought Nigeria’s economic growth to a very abrupt end and inflicted heavy bouts of devaluation to the Naira. Nigeria’s economic growth would have been more resilient if the country had a better rail transport and energy infrastructure that would have underpinned higher value addition in industry.

“Nigeria’s dependence on export receipts as the sole source of external financing made the country more vulnerable than countries who receive large Diaspora remittances and large foreign direct investment(FDI) inflows, in addition to export revenue.

“As opportunities to grow exports are currently limited by the global commodity glut, while opportunities to grow capital inflows are more abundant, given the global liquidity glut, there is an urgent need to increase the global rank of Nigeria as an investment destination. The government urgently needs to open other sectors that have huge potential to attract and retain large investments such as  rail transportation and energy, including power transmission, gas and petrol.

“Nigeria’s experience with FDI inflows into the telecoms sector and the recent $1billion Eurobond issue show that capital can flow in shortly after necessary steps are taken.”

On the institute’s finances, Abdul explained that one of the major achievements of his administration in the last one year was the offset  of the N4million loss inherited.

A peep into the institute’s financials shows that its earnings rose from N10.55 million to more than N14.95 million.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos CIBN urges FG to open up critical sectors for investment

— 27th March 2018

…Raises income to N15m  Omodele Adigun The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos State branch, has urged the Federal Government to open up critical sectors of the economy for  investment just as it has jacked up its earnings by 50 per cent. According to its Chairman, Mr  Kola Abdul, this is to help…

  • Switzerland: Buhari signs MoU on return of illegal assets

    — 27th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swiss government and International Development Association on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland. The president also signed an Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement between Nigeria and Singapore, for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and…

  • Kudos, knocks greet apology

    — 27th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja; Chinelo Obogo; Chukwudi Nweje Kudos and knocks have trailed the apology. Some commended the party for toeing the path of honour and others including the APC and the United Progressives Party (UPP) were harsh in their attacks. While the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, expressed happiness that PDP has…

  • PDP to Nigerians: We’re sorry

    — 27th March 2018

    • Opposition party begs Nigerians for past mistakes Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a rare display of candour, has begged Nigerians for forgiveness for the several grave mistakes it committed while it held the rein of power at the centre between 1999 and 2015. National Chairman of the party, Mr. Uche…

  • 1 killed as police foil robbery in Delta

    — 27th March 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Men and officers of the B’Division under the Warri Area Command, at the weekend killed a member of an armed robbery syndicate during a foiled robbery operation on a residential apartment in Warri area. It was gathered that the two suspected armed bandits, on Friday night, invaded a house, No 20, Ekabo…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share