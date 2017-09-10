The Sun News
Lagos By-election: We are stepping up campaigns, says AD

— 10th September 2017

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) said on Sunday that it was stepping up preparations for the Sept. 30 Lagos State House of Assembly bye-election for the Eti-Osa State Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled the bye-election to fill the vacant seat in the house following the death of Mr Kazeem Alimi on July 18.

Mr Kola Ajayi, the State AD Chairman, told NAN in Lagos that following the emergence of Mr Sofe Samson as the party’s candidate for the poll in a recent primary, the party would soon begin its campaign for an “impressive showing” in the bye-election.

AD, formed in 1998 by the late Sen. Abraham Adesanya, ex-Lagos State Gov. Bola Tinubu, now National Leader of the ruling APC and others, was until 2003, a vibrant opposition party in Nigeria under the President Olusegun Obasanjo-led government.

Following a leadership tussle between Sen. Mojisola Akinfenwa and Chief Bisi Akande, erstwhile Osun governor, the Akande faction merged with other opposition parties to form the Action Congress of Nigeria and subsequently, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajayi said:“We have conducted our primary during which Mr Sofe Samson emerged by consensus.

“His name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as our flag bearer.

“We have perfected plans for the election and campaign will soon begin and we are sure of doing well.”

According to Ajayi, AD is a popular party in the state with a carefully designed programmes to meet the yearnings of the people.

On calls for the country’s restructuring, the party chairman said: “It is time for the Federal Government to act.”

He said the current structure of the country needed to be tinkered with to “fortify the country and help it meet its aspirations.”

(Source: NAN)

