Lagos: Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter –Catholic Archbishop

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr Alfred Adewale Martins, on Thursday, has faulted protocol officers for fixing President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day visit to Lagos on the last day of Lent.

Archbishop Martins, in a statement by his Director of Social Communications, Msgr. Gabriel Osu, registered his displeasure with the organisers for fixing the visit during a Holy week.

“Obviously, the visit was deliberately planned to inflict pain and frustration on Christians who would participate in Easter activities,” and wondered “why the president chose to visit Lagos on Holy Week when Christians would be deeply involved in the Holy Thursday and Good Friday celebrations.

“In view of the large Lagos population and clustered road networks, the closure of roads, coupled with the ban of Okada on many routes, will create a chaotic situation for commuters, especially Christians, who would love to take part in Easter activities. Those who would also love to welcome their president would be confused on whether to fulfil their religious obligations or go out to welcome the president.

“The organisers could have considered Christians in government and security services, who would be required to be at work, to ensure a smooth, secure and safe visit of the president.”