The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - Lagos: Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter –Catholic Archbishop
30th March 2018 - Why we re-introduced History in school curriculum –FG
30th March 2018 - IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman
30th March 2018 - Imo: Okorocha dares Bishop Obinna
29th March 2018 - ‘We will talk about it’ – defiant Osinbajo on corruption in Jonathan admin
29th March 2018 - Thank God Dapchi Girls are back, President Buhari says, saluting Nigerians at Easter
29th March 2018 - Benue police confiscate firearms as part of nationwide gun ban
29th March 2018 - Group petitions Enugu Police over death of 3-month-old baby in detention
29th March 2018 - Arms mop-up: Enugu police recovers 148 arms, 155 munitions
29th March 2018 - Russia to expel 150 western diplomats in retaliation to US, U.K expulsions
Home / Cover / National / Lagos: Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter –Catholic Archbishop

Lagos: Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter –Catholic Archbishop

— 30th March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr Alfred Adewale Martins, on Thursday, has faulted protocol officers for  fixing President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day visit to Lagos on the last day of Lent.

Archbishop Martins, in a statement by his Director of Social Communications, Msgr. Gabriel Osu, registered his displeasure with the organisers for fixing the visit during a Holy week.

“Obviously, the visit was deliberately planned to inflict pain and frustration on Christians who would participate in Easter activities,” and wondered “why the president chose to visit Lagos on Holy Week when Christians would be deeply involved in the Holy Thursday and Good Friday celebrations.

“In view of the large Lagos population and clustered road networks, the closure of roads, coupled with the ban of Okada on many routes, will create a chaotic situation for commuters, especially Christians, who would love to take part in Easter activities. Those who would also love to welcome their president would be confused on whether to fulfil their religious obligations or go out to welcome the president.

“The organisers could have considered Christians in government and security services, who would be required to be at work, to ensure a smooth, secure and safe visit of the president.”

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos: Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter –Catholic Archbishop

— 30th March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr Alfred Adewale Martins, on Thursday, has faulted protocol officers for  fixing President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day visit to Lagos on the last day of Lent. Archbishop Martins, in a statement by his Director of Social Communications, Msgr. Gabriel Osu, registered his displeasure with the organisers…

  • Why we re-introduced History in school curriculum –FG

    — 30th March 2018

    Federal Government has explained why History was re-introduced into the school curriculum for primary and junior secondary levels. The government said it was unhappy that new generation of Nigerians do not have a sense of identity and patriotism; largely due to the absence of history in the school curriculum. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu,…

  • IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman

    — 30th March 2018

    Spokesman of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 (IPIWoCo 2018) and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, has declared Nigerian media’s readiness to host the world. IPI’s world congress holds in Abuja from June 21-23, with the theme Why good journalism matters. Speaking on the congress, Osagie said arrangements…

  • Imo: Okorocha dares Bishop Obinna

    — 30th March 2018

    •Tells Catholic priest: You can’t install APGA gov in 2019 George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha,  has said Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Anthony J.V Obinna, cannot  install a governor of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2019 in the state, since he was unable to do that in 2015. Okorocha alleged…

  • OSINBAJO speaks at Tinubu 66th birthday Colloquium

    ‘We will talk about it’ – defiant Osinbajo on corruption in Jonathan admin

    — 29th March 2018

    Ismail Omipidan, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Chinelo Obogun – Lagos Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo has said that in spite of the objections of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Buhari administration will continue to talk openly about the scale of corruption perpetrated under the Goodluck Jonathan administration. He stated this on Thursday at…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share