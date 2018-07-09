Lagos begins global campaign to drive investment

Lagos State Government has launched a global campaign to play up huge investment opportunities which abound in the state, with a view to turning Lagos into the most desirable investment destination in the world.

The state government, at the media launch of a campaign tagged: ‘Lagos to the World (L2W), at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, at the weekend, also unveiled a book detailing investment opportunities in key sectors including health, transportation, oil and gas, among others.

Speaking at the event, which was attended by members of diplomatic missions and the business community, Special Adviser, Lagos State Office of Overseas Affairs and Investment, otherwise known as Lagos Global, Prof. Ademola Abass, said the global campaign was an initiative of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration designed to better market and communicate investment opportunities in the state.

Giving details, Abass said in the last three years, the state government had invested massively in providing infrastructure as well as an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, saying it became imperative to unpack the state for investors, to appreciate the vast opportunities which abound in the state.

“The L2W is Ambode’s initiative, and what informed this is that we felt all the government has been doing in recent times, especially in terms of investment in the last three years, should be made known to the world. We felt the world needs to know how Lagos has been improving in terms of infrastructure development, isecurity, roads, energy and so on.

“Most of these things are what attract investors, but, the story is not being told out there, and so the whole effort of this is to tell people how Lagos Global has been working to project Lagos more forcefully, in terms of investment opportunities in Lagos state,” Abass said.