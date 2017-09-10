The Sun News
Lagos begins clearing illegal motor parks under bridges

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force says it will on Monday commence full operations against all motorists engaging in illegal commercial activities under the Ojuelegba and Ikeja Bridges.

The task force chairman, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that full enforcement of the operations would commence after the expiration of a 48-hour quit notice served on the affected people by the agency.

“All these illegal motorists engaging in commercial activities around Ojuelegba and Ikeja by Ipodo Market, Awolowo Way have been served a ‘Quit Notice’ on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 to vacate under the bridges immediately.

“Activities of these illegal motor parks are contributing to the traffic gridlock across the state.

“No responsible and responsive government will tolerate criminal activities being carried out by hoodlums and miscreants around these illegal parks,” Egbeyemi said in a statement signed by Mr Adebayo Taofeek, Head, Public Affairs Unit.

Egbeyemi said that the operation was to clean up the dark spots, advising motorists engaging in these illegal commercial activities to comply with the directive immediately by removing their buses.

He warned that anybody caught obstructing the operations would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

(Source: NAN)

